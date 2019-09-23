Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/23
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/22/2019.
This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 254,824 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,320,908. The average ticket price was $115.06.
This was up the number of shows as last week and up 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 14.05%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 0.78% vs. last week and up 11.45% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.06 is up $0.38 compared to last week and down $-2.68 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,973,580
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,157,446
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$2,093,267
|THE LION KING
|$1,846,698
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$1,529,416
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($299,624), Derren Brown: SECRET ($324,370), SLAVE PLAY ($396,469), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($404,000), OKLAHOMA! ($410,704)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
|$309,388
|THE SOUND INSIDE
|$260,307
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$129,066
|SLAVE PLAY
|$89,801
|THE LION KING
|$75,225
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAITRESS ($-297,466), FROZEN ($-153,519), WICKED ($-142,892), ALADDIN ($-135,317), BETRAYAL ($-119,839)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$276.56
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$205.49
|HADESTOWN
|$190.20
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$179.34
|THE LION KING
|$140.31
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SLAVE PLAY ($63.49), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($65.41), Derren Brown: SECRET ($70.93), FROZEN ($71.11), THE SOUND INSIDE ($73.13)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HADESTOWN
|129.19%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|128.41%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|117.79%
|HAMILTON
|102.5%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|101.76%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.01%), Derren Brown: SECRET (38.85%), THE SOUND INSIDE (41.03%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (41.44%), SLAVE PLAY (47.63%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.8%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.7%
|HAMILTON
|101.5%
|HADESTOWN
|101.2%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|100.8%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
Derren Brown: SECRET (63.8%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (64.7%), THE SOUND INSIDE (70.7%), TOOTSIE (74.2%), BETRAYAL (74.5%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE SOUND INSIDE
|3836
|FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
|2527
|SLAVE PLAY
|1555
|THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
|848
|THE LION KING
|330
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-2714), Derren Brown: SECRET (-2152), WAITRESS (-1876), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1714), BETRAYAL (-1459)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..