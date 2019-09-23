INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/23

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Sep. 23, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/22/2019.


This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 254,824 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,320,908. The average ticket price was $115.06.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 14.05%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 0.78% vs. last week and up 11.45% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.06 is up $0.38 compared to last week and down $-2.68 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,973,580
MOULIN ROUGE! $2,157,446
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,093,267
THE LION KING $1,846,698
AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,529,416


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($299,624), Derren Brown: SECRET ($324,370), SLAVE PLAY ($396,469), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($404,000), OKLAHOMA! ($410,704)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME $309,388
THE SOUND INSIDE $260,307
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $129,066
SLAVE PLAY $89,801
THE LION KING $75,225


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAITRESS ($-297,466), FROZEN ($-153,519), WICKED ($-142,892), ALADDIN ($-135,317), BETRAYAL ($-119,839)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $276.56
MOULIN ROUGE! $205.49
HADESTOWN $190.20
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $179.34
THE LION KING $140.31


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SLAVE PLAY ($63.49), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($65.41), Derren Brown: SECRET ($70.93), FROZEN ($71.11), THE SOUND INSIDE ($73.13)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 129.19%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 128.41%
MOULIN ROUGE! 117.79%
HAMILTON 102.5%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 101.76%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.01%), Derren Brown: SECRET (38.85%), THE SOUND INSIDE (41.03%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (41.44%), SLAVE PLAY (47.63%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.8%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.7%
HAMILTON 101.5%
HADESTOWN 101.2%
MOULIN ROUGE! 100.8%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
Derren Brown: SECRET (63.8%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (64.7%), THE SOUND INSIDE (70.7%), TOOTSIE (74.2%), BETRAYAL (74.5%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE SOUND INSIDE 3836
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME 2527
SLAVE PLAY 1555
THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM 848
THE LION KING 330


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-2714), Derren Brown: SECRET (-2152), WAITRESS (-1876), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1714), BETRAYAL (-1459)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



