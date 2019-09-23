INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/23

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/22/2019.



This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 254,824 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,320,908. The average ticket price was $115.06.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 5 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.45%. Versus last year, attendance was up 14.05%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 0.78% vs. last week and up 11.45% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.06 is up $0.38 compared to last week and down $-2.68 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,973,580 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,157,446 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,093,267 THE LION KING $1,846,698 AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,529,416



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($299,624), Derren Brown: SECRET ($324,370), SLAVE PLAY ($396,469), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($404,000), OKLAHOMA! ($410,704)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME $309,388 THE SOUND INSIDE $260,307 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $129,066 SLAVE PLAY $89,801 THE LION KING $75,225



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITRESS ($-297,466), FROZEN ($-153,519), WICKED ($-142,892), ALADDIN ($-135,317), BETRAYAL ($-119,839)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $276.56 MOULIN ROUGE! $205.49 HADESTOWN $190.20 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $179.34 THE LION KING $140.31



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SLAVE PLAY ($63.49), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($65.41), Derren Brown: SECRET ($70.93), FROZEN ($71.11), THE SOUND INSIDE ($73.13)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 129.19% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 128.41% MOULIN ROUGE! 117.79% HAMILTON 102.5% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 101.76%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE GREAT SOCIETY (34.01%), Derren Brown: SECRET (38.85%), THE SOUND INSIDE (41.03%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (41.44%), SLAVE PLAY (47.63%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.8% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.7% HAMILTON 101.5% HADESTOWN 101.2% MOULIN ROUGE! 100.8%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

Derren Brown: SECRET (63.8%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (64.7%), THE SOUND INSIDE (70.7%), TOOTSIE (74.2%), BETRAYAL (74.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE SOUND INSIDE 3836 FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME 2527 SLAVE PLAY 1555 THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM 848 THE LION KING 330



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-2714), Derren Brown: SECRET (-2152), WAITRESS (-1876), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1714), BETRAYAL (-1459)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







