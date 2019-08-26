INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/26

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/25/2019.

What the Constitution Means to Me concluded its smash-hit Broadway run by shattering the box office record at the Helen Hayes Theater. With a gross of $638,509 for the week ending 8/24, the play broke the record for highest gross of any production at the theatre in an eight performance week. The record was previously held by Rock of Ages with a gross of $583,527 for the week ending 1/4/2015.

Hot on the heels of Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall joining the company (on August 20) as Dawn and Ogie respectively, Broadway's Waitress had their best week in six months: the show took in $938,087 last week, up $360K on the prior week.

This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 224,849 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,987,012. The average ticket price was $124.47.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 6 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -13.16%. Versus last year, attendance was down -11.95%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -12.47% vs. last week and down -16.86% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.47 is up $0.98 compared to last week and down $-7.34 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,944,167 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,102,935 THE LION KING $2,074,579 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,870,181 AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,444,757



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

OKLAHOMA! ($449,815), CHICAGO ($588,267), BEAUTIFUL ($594,161), BETRAYAL ($617,088), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($638,509)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITRESS $358,783 BETRAYAL $196,806 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME $77,820 BEAUTIFUL $29,519 AIN'T TOO PROUD $15,172



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-239,200), WICKED ($-199,880), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-134,518), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-116,655), ALADDIN ($-97,896)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $273.80 MOULIN ROUGE! $200.45 HADESTOWN $178.73 THE LION KING $166.22 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $160.67



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

CHICAGO ($83.17), BEAUTIFUL ($85.71), SEA WALL/A LIFE ($86.54), BEETLEJUICE ($87.73), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($88.23)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HADESTOWN 121.43% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 118.95% MOULIN ROUGE! 114.81% WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME 107.62% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 102.5%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

TOOTSIE (48.85%), BEAUTIFUL (59.73%), OKLAHOMA! (60.3%), CHICAGO (61.25%), SEA WALL/A LIFE (63.15%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.8% COME FROM AWAY 101.6% TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.4% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4% HADESTOWN 101.2%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

TOOTSIE (70.4%), CHICAGO (81.9%), WICKED (82%), BETRAYAL (84.2%), BEAUTIFUL (84.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BETRAYAL 2336 WAITRESS 1794 BEAUTIFUL 290 SEA WALL/A LIFE 215 ALADDIN 145



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1116), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-935), THE LION KING (-887), TOOTSIE (-404), BEETLEJUICE (-366)



