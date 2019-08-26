INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/26

Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/25/2019.
What the Constitution Means to Me concluded its smash-hit Broadway run by shattering the box office record at the Helen Hayes Theater. With a gross of $638,509 for the week ending 8/24, the play broke the record for highest gross of any production at the theatre in an eight performance week. The record was previously held by Rock of Ages with a gross of $583,527 for the week ending 1/4/2015.
Hot on the heels of Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall joining the company (on August 20) as Dawn and Ogie respectively, Broadway's Waitress had their best week in six months: the show took in $938,087 last week, up $360K on the prior week.
This week, 24 shows played on Broadway, with 224,849 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,987,012. The average ticket price was $124.47.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 6 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -13.16%. Versus last year, attendance was down -11.95%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -12.47% vs. last week and down -16.86% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.47 is up $0.98 compared to last week and down $-7.34 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,944,167
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,102,935
|THE LION KING
|$2,074,579
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,870,181
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$1,444,757
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
OKLAHOMA! ($449,815), CHICAGO ($588,267), BEAUTIFUL ($594,161), BETRAYAL ($617,088), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($638,509)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|WAITRESS
|$358,783
|BETRAYAL
|$196,806
|WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
|$77,820
|BEAUTIFUL
|$29,519
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$15,172
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-239,200), WICKED ($-199,880), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-134,518), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-116,655), ALADDIN ($-97,896)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$273.80
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$200.45
|HADESTOWN
|$178.73
|THE LION KING
|$166.22
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$160.67
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
CHICAGO ($83.17), BEAUTIFUL ($85.71), SEA WALL/A LIFE ($86.54), BEETLEJUICE ($87.73), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($88.23)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HADESTOWN
|121.43%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|118.95%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|114.81%
|WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
|107.62%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|102.5%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
TOOTSIE (48.85%), BEAUTIFUL (59.73%), OKLAHOMA! (60.3%), CHICAGO (61.25%), SEA WALL/A LIFE (63.15%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.6%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.4%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.4%
|HADESTOWN
|101.2%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
TOOTSIE (70.4%), CHICAGO (81.9%), WICKED (82%), BETRAYAL (84.2%), BEAUTIFUL (84.5%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|BETRAYAL
|2336
|WAITRESS
|1794
|BEAUTIFUL
|290
|SEA WALL/A LIFE
|215
|ALADDIN
|145
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
WICKED (-1116), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-935), THE LION KING (-887), TOOTSIE (-404), BEETLEJUICE (-366)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..