INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/15; Blackout Edition

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/14/2019.

Of note, all but 4 shows (Beautiful, Beetlejuice, Be More Chill & Burn This) performed less shows this weekend due to Saturday's blackout in Manhattan.



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 243,260 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,566,474. The average ticket price was $125.65.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 1 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -15.57%. Versus last year, attendance was down -13.26%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -10.38% vs. last week and down -18.12% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $125.65 is up $7.26 compared to last week and down $-7.45 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($261,356), BE MORE CHILL ($444,803), WAITRESS ($449,106), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME ($454,059), OKLAHOMA! ($502,961)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-418,585), WICKED ($-342,396), HADESTOWN ($-281,831), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-241,870), ALADDIN ($-207,030)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

KING KONG ($68.82), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($72.16), BEAUTIFUL ($85.44), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ($85.99), WAITRESS ($86.22)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.53%), KING KONG (49.6%), WAITRESS (50.35%), BE MORE CHILL (50.81%), BEAUTIFUL (52.19%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (44.5%), WAITRESS (71.2%), BE MORE CHILL (71.7%), TOOTSIE (72.4%), BEAUTIFUL (74%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1893), FROZEN (-1777), ALADDIN (-1693), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO (-1622), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-1440)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.







