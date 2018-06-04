INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/4; THREE TALL WOMEN Breaks House Record Again
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/3/2018.
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has broken the house record of the Golden Theatre for the second time with the gross for the week ending 6/3/18. The production, which has been nominated for six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, grossed $955,304, breaking its own record of $940,363 for the week ending 5/27/18. This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 292,066 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,106,954. The average ticket price was $127.05.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.27%. Versus last year, attendance was up 2.56%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.90% vs. last week and up 13.15% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $127.05 is down $-0.84 compared to last week and up $11.89 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,123,872
|THE LION KING
|$2,184,714
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,035,104
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$1,929,448
|WICKED
|$1,854,648
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SAINT JOAN ($214,730), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($312,664), TRAVESTIES ($410,725), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($484,836), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($507,578)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$136,054
|WICKED
|$48,810
|SAINT JOAN
|$39,293
|THREE TALL WOMEN
|$14,942
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$7,585
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-477,405), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-145,195), THE BOYS IN THE BAND ($-121,511), THE ICEMAN COMETH ($-113,193), CAROUSEL ($-111,755)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$508.82
|HAMILTON
|$290.46
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$209.11
|THE LION KING
|$161.36
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$156.84
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SAINT JOAN ($53.93), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.19), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($69.63), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($78.31), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($83.27)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|117.25%
|HAMILTON
|107.88%
|MEAN GIRLS
|104.65%
|THE LION KING
|104.53%
|WICKED
|104.2%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (27.66%), SAINT JOAN (29.36%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (46.14%), KINKY BOOTS (50.15%), BEAUTIFUL (53.93%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.9%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|MEAN GIRLS
|101.0%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (47.6%), KINKY BOOTS (64.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (69.1%), BEAUTIFUL (71.8%), SAINT JOAN (76.9%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|WAITRESS
|250
|FROZEN
|88
|WICKED
|73
|THE LION KING
|25
|HAMILTON
|21
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (-1156), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-937), KINKY BOOTS (-929), CHICAGO (-787), CAROUSEL (-760)
