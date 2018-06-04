INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/4; THREE TALL WOMEN Breaks House Record Again

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/3/2018.

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has broken the house record of the Golden Theatre for the second time with the gross for the week ending 6/3/18. The production, which has been nominated for six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, grossed $955,304, breaking its own record of $940,363 for the week ending 5/27/18. This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 292,066 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,106,954. The average ticket price was $127.05.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.27%. Versus last year, attendance was up 2.56%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.90% vs. last week and up 13.15% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $127.05 is down $-0.84 compared to last week and up $11.89 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SAINT JOAN ($214,730), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($312,664), TRAVESTIES ($410,725), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($484,836), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($507,578)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-477,405), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-145,195), THE BOYS IN THE BAND ($-121,511), THE ICEMAN COMETH ($-113,193), CAROUSEL ($-111,755)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SAINT JOAN ($53.93), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.19), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($69.63), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($78.31), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($83.27)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (27.66%), SAINT JOAN (29.36%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (46.14%), KINKY BOOTS (50.15%), BEAUTIFUL (53.93%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (47.6%), KINKY BOOTS (64.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (69.1%), BEAUTIFUL (71.8%), SAINT JOAN (76.9%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (-1156), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-937), KINKY BOOTS (-929), CHICAGO (-787), CAROUSEL (-760)



Source: The Broadway League..







