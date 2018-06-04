WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/4; THREE TALL WOMEN Breaks House Record Again

 Jun. 4, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/3/2018.

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women has broken the house record of the Golden Theatre for the second time with the gross for the week ending 6/3/18. The production, which has been nominated for six 2018 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, grossed $955,304, breaking its own record of $940,363 for the week ending 5/27/18. This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 292,066 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,106,954. The average ticket price was $127.05.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.27%. Versus last year, attendance was up 2.56%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.90% vs. last week and up 13.15% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $127.05 is down $-0.84 compared to last week and up $11.89 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,123,872
THE LION KING $2,184,714
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,035,104
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $1,929,448
WICKED $1,854,648


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SAINT JOAN ($214,730), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($312,664), TRAVESTIES ($410,725), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($484,836), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($507,578)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


HAMILTON $136,054
WICKED $48,810
SAINT JOAN $39,293
THREE TALL WOMEN $14,942
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $7,585


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-477,405), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-145,195), THE BOYS IN THE BAND ($-121,511), THE ICEMAN COMETH ($-113,193), CAROUSEL ($-111,755)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $508.82
HAMILTON $290.46
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $209.11
THE LION KING $161.36
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $156.84


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
SAINT JOAN ($53.93), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.19), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($69.63), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE ($78.31), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($83.27)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 117.25%
HAMILTON 107.88%
MEAN GIRLS 104.65%
THE LION KING 104.53%
WICKED 104.2%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (27.66%), SAINT JOAN (29.36%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (46.14%), KINKY BOOTS (50.15%), BEAUTIFUL (53.93%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.9%
COME FROM AWAY 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
MEAN GIRLS 101.0%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (47.6%), KINKY BOOTS (64.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (69.1%), BEAUTIFUL (71.8%), SAINT JOAN (76.9%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WAITRESS 250
FROZEN 88
WICKED 73
THE LION KING 25
HAMILTON 21


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (-1156), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (-937), KINKY BOOTS (-929), CHICAGO (-787), CAROUSEL (-760)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



