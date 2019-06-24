INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/24

WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Jun. 24, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/23/2019.


This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 296,070 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,987,055. The average ticket price was $121.55.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.33% vs. last week and down -10.67% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.55 is up $3.57 compared to last week and down $-14.08 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,179,856
THE LION KING $2,422,497
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,018,314
WICKED $1,992,828
AIN'T TOO PROUD $1,590,238


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($301,180), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($302,871), INK ($397,578), BE MORE CHILL ($459,379), WAITRESS ($519,144)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FROZEN $113,256
MY FAIR LADY $100,521
THE FERRYMAN $93,734
THE LION KING $92,210
KISS ME, KATE $85,996


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-57,993), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-31,715), OKLAHOMA! ($-23,541), BEAUTIFUL ($-16,625), CHICAGO ($-14,729)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $295.58
THE LION KING $178.53
HADESTOWN $174.46
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $172.79
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $158.70


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HILLARY AND CLINTON ($55.31), KING KONG ($71.99), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($76.36), CHICAGO ($84.81), WAITRESS ($86.54)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 141.19%
HADESTOWN 118.65%
WICKED 111.97%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 108.04%
HAMILTON 103.59%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.61%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (37.18%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (44.88%), INK (48.96%), WAITRESS (50.92%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (42.4%), BE MORE CHILL (70.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (71.2%), WAITRESS (71.8%), BEAUTIFUL (73.6%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL 943
WAITRESS 712
FROZEN 610
THE FERRYMAN 535
MY FAIR LADY 533


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-525), BEAUTIFUL (-518), OKLAHOMA! (-192), INK (-35), CHICAGO (-12)

