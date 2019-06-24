INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/24

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/23/2019.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 296,070 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,987,055. The average ticket price was $121.55.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.33% vs. last week and down -10.67% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.55 is up $3.57 compared to last week and down $-14.08 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($301,180), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($302,871), INK ($397,578), BE MORE CHILL ($459,379), WAITRESS ($519,144)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-57,993), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-31,715), OKLAHOMA! ($-23,541), BEAUTIFUL ($-16,625), CHICAGO ($-14,729)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HILLARY AND CLINTON ($55.31), KING KONG ($71.99), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($76.36), CHICAGO ($84.81), WAITRESS ($86.54)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.61%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (37.18%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (44.88%), INK (48.96%), WAITRESS (50.92%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (42.4%), BE MORE CHILL (70.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (71.2%), WAITRESS (71.8%), BEAUTIFUL (73.6%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-525), BEAUTIFUL (-518), OKLAHOMA! (-192), INK (-35), CHICAGO (-12)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







