INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/24
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/23/2019.
This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 296,070 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,987,055. The average ticket price was $121.55.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 4.33% vs. last week and down -10.67% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $121.55 is up $3.57 compared to last week and down $-14.08 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,179,856
|THE LION KING
|$2,422,497
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$2,018,314
|WICKED
|$1,992,828
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$1,590,238
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($301,180), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($302,871), INK ($397,578), BE MORE CHILL ($459,379), WAITRESS ($519,144)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|FROZEN
|$113,256
|MY FAIR LADY
|$100,521
|THE FERRYMAN
|$93,734
|THE LION KING
|$92,210
|KISS ME, KATE
|$85,996
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-57,993), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-31,715), OKLAHOMA! ($-23,541), BEAUTIFUL ($-16,625), CHICAGO ($-14,729)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$295.58
|THE LION KING
|$178.53
|HADESTOWN
|$174.46
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$172.79
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$158.70
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HILLARY AND CLINTON ($55.31), KING KONG ($71.99), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($76.36), CHICAGO ($84.81), WAITRESS ($86.54)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|141.19%
|HADESTOWN
|118.65%
|WICKED
|111.97%
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|108.04%
|HAMILTON
|103.59%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.61%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (37.18%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (44.88%), INK (48.96%), WAITRESS (50.92%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.6%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.9%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (42.4%), BE MORE CHILL (70.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (71.2%), WAITRESS (71.8%), BEAUTIFUL (73.6%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
|943
|WAITRESS
|712
|FROZEN
|610
|THE FERRYMAN
|535
|MY FAIR LADY
|533
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-525), BEAUTIFUL (-518), OKLAHOMA! (-192), INK (-35), CHICAGO (-12)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..