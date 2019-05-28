Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/28
This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 314,317 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,905,670. The average ticket price was $114.23.
This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 314,317 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,905,670. The average ticket price was $114.23.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.21%. Versus last year, attendance was up 1.95%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.32% vs. last week and down -8.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.23 is up $1.24 compared to last week and down $-13.66 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,924,092
|THE LION KING
|$2,317,201
|WICKED
|$1,751,069
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,647,412
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$1,609,528
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($263,248), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($299,455), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($330,102), KING LEAR ($358,474), INK ($422,913)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE LION KING
|$208,593
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$169,265
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|$113,231
|ALADDIN
|$104,860
|KING KONG
|$100,040
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-299,519), THE CHER SHOW ($-90,128), TOOTSIE ($-88,264), BEAUTIFUL ($-72,372), KING LEAR ($-68,601)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$272.29
|THE LION KING
|$170.94
|HADESTOWN
|$161.25
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$156.57
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$141.36
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($43.96), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($51.80), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($65.80), KING LEAR ($66.22), KING KONG ($72.05)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|130.69%
|HADESTOWN
|109.5%
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|108.13%
|NETWORK
|105.68%
|HAMILTON
|105%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.7%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (30.37%), KING LEAR (39.72%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (40.52%), KING KONG (47.74%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.3%
|NETWORK
|102.5%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KING LEAR (64.5%), KING KONG (69.9%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (73.2%), THE FERRYMAN (73.8%), THE CHER SHOW (79.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|BURN THIS
|1445
|KING KONG
|1204
|FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
|1124
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|1011
|CHICAGO
|623
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
FROZEN (-791), THE CHER SHOW (-752), THE PROM (-699), BEAUTIFUL (-638), TOOTSIE (-551)
