INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/28

May. 28, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/26/2019.


This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 314,317 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,905,670. The average ticket price was $114.23.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.21%. Versus last year, attendance was up 1.95%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.32% vs. last week and down -8.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.23 is up $1.24 compared to last week and down $-13.66 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,924,092
THE LION KING $2,317,201
WICKED $1,751,069
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,647,412
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,609,528


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($263,248), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($299,455), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($330,102), KING LEAR ($358,474), INK ($422,913)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING $208,593
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $169,265
AIN'T TOO PROUD $113,231
ALADDIN $104,860
KING KONG $100,040


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-299,519), THE CHER SHOW ($-90,128), TOOTSIE ($-88,264), BEAUTIFUL ($-72,372), KING LEAR ($-68,601)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $272.29
THE LION KING $170.94
HADESTOWN $161.25
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $156.57
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $141.36


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($43.96), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($51.80), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($65.80), KING LEAR ($66.22), KING KONG ($72.05)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 130.69%
HADESTOWN 109.5%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 108.13%
NETWORK 105.68%
HAMILTON 105%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.7%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (30.37%), KING LEAR (39.72%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (40.52%), KING KONG (47.74%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.3%
NETWORK 102.5%
HAMILTON 101.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KING LEAR (64.5%), KING KONG (69.9%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (73.2%), THE FERRYMAN (73.8%), THE CHER SHOW (79.3%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BURN THIS 1445
KING KONG 1204
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE 1124
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1011
CHICAGO 623


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
FROZEN (-791), THE CHER SHOW (-752), THE PROM (-699), BEAUTIFUL (-638), TOOTSIE (-551)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



