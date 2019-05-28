INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/28

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/26/2019.



This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 314,317 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,905,670. The average ticket price was $114.23.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.21%. Versus last year, attendance was up 1.95%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.32% vs. last week and down -8.94% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.23 is up $1.24 compared to last week and down $-13.66 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($263,248), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($299,455), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($330,102), KING LEAR ($358,474), INK ($422,913)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-299,519), THE CHER SHOW ($-90,128), TOOTSIE ($-88,264), BEAUTIFUL ($-72,372), KING LEAR ($-68,601)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($43.96), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($51.80), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($65.80), KING LEAR ($66.22), KING KONG ($72.05)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.7%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (30.37%), KING LEAR (39.72%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (40.52%), KING KONG (47.74%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

KING LEAR (64.5%), KING KONG (69.9%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (73.2%), THE FERRYMAN (73.8%), THE CHER SHOW (79.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

FROZEN (-791), THE CHER SHOW (-752), THE PROM (-699), BEAUTIFUL (-638), TOOTSIE (-551)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







