INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/16

This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 296,253 tickets sold and a total gross of $38,046,158. The average ticket price was $128.42.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -0.08%. Versus last year, attendance was down -5.63%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.71% vs. last week and down -4.56% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $128.42 is down $-0.82 compared to last week and up $1.43 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,769,865 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,317,656 THE LION KING $2,084,320 WICKED $2,022,209 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,874,481



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($288,226), Derren Brown: SECRET ($434,617), OKLAHOMA! ($455,742), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ($466,930), SLAVE PLAY ($472,867)

Harry Connick, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF Cole Porter $891,355 BEETLEJUICE $106,399 JAGGED LITTLE PILL $97,745 WICKED $92,931 WAITRESS $72,572



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-290,820), ALADDIN ($-125,694), THE LION KING ($-95,813), TOOTSIE ($-82,527), THE INHERITANCE ($-62,799)

HAMILTON $258.05 MOULIN ROUGE! $221.21 HADESTOWN $186.11 AMERICAN UTOPIA $180.29 THE LION KING $162.63



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($57.36), SLAVE PLAY ($80.54), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($85.71), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW ($85.98), CHICAGO ($88.15)

AMERICAN UTOPIA 130.64% MOULIN ROUGE! 126.54% HADESTOWN 126.33% WICKED 113.62% AIN'T TOO PROUD 109.94%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (33.17%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (47.25%), THE INHERITANCE (49.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (49.71%), Derren Brown: SECRET (54.93%)

COME FROM AWAY 101.6% HAMILTON 101.3% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.2% THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.1% HADESTOWN 101.1%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (58.5%), THE INHERITANCE (61%), Derren Brown: SECRET (64%), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (64.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (67.7%)

Harry Connick, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF Cole Porter 6734 SLAVE PLAY 752 BEETLEJUICE 743 WICKED 576 WAITRESS 538



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

FROZEN (-407), ALADDIN (-403), THE INHERITANCE (-346), CHICAGO (-313), THE SOUND INSIDE (-260)







