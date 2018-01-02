INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/2

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 12/31/2017.



This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 306,408 tickets sold and a total gross of $50,354,114. The average ticket price was $164.34.

As is normal for the holiday week, numerous shows broke attendance (and ticket price) and grosses records. Amongst them.

COME FROM AWAY broke its own box office record at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for the week ending December 31, 2017. COME FROM AWAY's gross for the week was $1,834,218.00, the highest for any eight or nine-show week in the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre's 100-year history.

THE BAND'S VISIT shattered the all-time box office record at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for a nine-show week, the week ending December 31, 2017. THE BAND'S VISIT's gross for the week was $1,564,647, the highest for any nine-show week in the theatre's 90-year history, surpassing the previous house record of $1,442,086.95, set by BETRAYAL on December 19, 2013.

A BRONX TALE celebrated its second best week ever for the musical at $1,244,793.30 gross for week ending December 30, 2017. Up $500,000 on the prior week.

CHICAGO had the best grossing week in the 21-year history of the longest running American musical on Broadway, $1,261,237 gross for week ending December 30, 2017 and a new house record at the Ambassador Theatre.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND had the best week ever for a musical at Circle in the Square -- $827,889.92 gross for week ending December 30, 2017.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at the Lyceum Theatre grossed $707,315.75, the Best Week Ever for Broadway's currently longest running play.







SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS celebrated its best week ever, joining the Million Dollar Club and grossing $1,456,764.20 for the week ending December 30, 2017.

WAITRESS had its Best Week Ever and a new house record at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for WAITRESS -- $1,452,079.60 gross for week ending December 30, 2017.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY's gross for the week was $2,054,877.00, the highest for any eight or nine-performance week at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 25.08%. Versus last year, attendance was the same. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 40.67% vs. last week and the same vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $164.34 is up $18.21 compared to last week and the same compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($79,125), THE CHILDREN ($236,202), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($291,613), JUNK ($457,474), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($646,792)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-427), HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($1,338), THE CHILDREN ($37,077), HAMILTON ($57,030), FARINELLI AND THE KING ($63,510)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($26.62), THE CHILDREN ($60.61), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART ($61.13), JUNK ($74.57), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($94.59)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (5.34%), THE CHILDREN (39.23%), JUNK (41.23%), John Lithgow: STORIES BY HEART (52.39%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (62.36%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (30.3%), JUNK (72.4%), MISS SAIGON (85.0%), THE CHILDREN (85.6%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (87.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE CHILDREN (-46), HAMILTON (-3), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-2),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

