WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/30

 Oct. 30, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/29/2017.


This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 231,168 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,628,694. The average ticket price was $123.84.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.80%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.54% vs. last week and up 13.63% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.84 is down $-1.69 compared to last week and up $20.08 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,665,092
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $2,383,080
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,362,351
THE LION KING $2,019,366
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,677,889


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($217,558), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($321,440), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($334,883), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($376,856), M. BUTTERFLY ($528,964)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross


LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS $22,546
COME FROM AWAY $20,124
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $11,058
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $6,710
JUNK $2,607


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-252,203), ANASTASIA ($-184,333), WICKED ($-171,262), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($-147,512), M. BUTTERFLY ($-111,133)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $503.82
HAMILTON $248.26
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $209.92
HELLO, DOLLY! $206.14
COME FROM AWAY $156.12


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($51.29), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($69.07), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($70.05), JUNK ($72.22), MISS SAIGON ($79.68)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 129.08%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 121.8%
HAMILTON 111.3%
COME FROM AWAY 105.59%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.76%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
PRINCE OF BROADWAY (29.51%), WAR PAINT (44.74%), MISS SAIGON (45.0%), CATS (49.92%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (50.77%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.8%
HAMILTON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
THE BAND'S VISIT 100.0%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MISS SAIGON (62.1%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (70.1%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (71.6%), WAR PAINT (75.3%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (78.2%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS 703
JUNK 184
CATS 182
ALADDIN 136
THE LION KING 49


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ANASTASIA (-1227), MISS SAIGON (-1008), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-966), M. BUTTERFLY (-865), KINKY BOOTS (-660)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special



  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/30
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 10/27 - BRIGHT STAR, RAGTIME, FUN HOME, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: October 26, 2017
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/23
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 10/20 - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, KINKY BOOTS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, and more!
  • What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Week 2017!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com