INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/30
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/29/2017.
This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 231,168 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,628,694. The average ticket price was $123.84.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.80%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.54% vs. last week and up 13.63% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.84 is down $-1.69 compared to last week and up $20.08 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,665,092
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$2,383,080
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,362,351
|THE LION KING
|$2,019,366
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,677,889
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($217,558), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($321,440), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($334,883), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($376,856), M. BUTTERFLY ($528,964)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
|$22,546
|COME FROM AWAY
|$20,124
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$11,058
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$6,710
|JUNK
|$2,607
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-252,203), ANASTASIA ($-184,333), WICKED ($-171,262), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($-147,512), M. BUTTERFLY ($-111,133)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$503.82
|HAMILTON
|$248.26
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$209.92
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$206.14
|COME FROM AWAY
|$156.12
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($51.29), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($69.07), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($70.05), JUNK ($72.22), MISS SAIGON ($79.68)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|129.08%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|121.8%
|HAMILTON
|111.3%
|COME FROM AWAY
|105.59%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.76%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
PRINCE OF BROADWAY (29.51%), WAR PAINT (44.74%), MISS SAIGON (45.0%), CATS (49.92%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (50.77%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.9%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.8%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|THE BAND'S VISIT
|100.0%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MISS SAIGON (62.1%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (70.1%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (71.6%), WAR PAINT (75.3%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (78.2%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS
|703
|JUNK
|184
|CATS
|182
|ALADDIN
|136
|THE LION KING
|49
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ANASTASIA (-1227), MISS SAIGON (-1008), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-966), M. BUTTERFLY (-865), KINKY BOOTS (-660)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..