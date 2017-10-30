INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/30

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/29/2017.



This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 231,168 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,628,694. The average ticket price was $123.84.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.26%. Versus last year, attendance was down -4.80%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.54% vs. last week and up 13.63% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $123.84 is down $-1.69 compared to last week and up $20.08 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($217,558), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($321,440), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS ($334,883), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($376,856), M. BUTTERFLY ($528,964)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-252,203), ANASTASIA ($-184,333), WICKED ($-171,262), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($-147,512), M. BUTTERFLY ($-111,133)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($51.29), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($69.07), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($70.05), JUNK ($72.22), MISS SAIGON ($79.68)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

PRINCE OF BROADWAY (29.51%), WAR PAINT (44.74%), MISS SAIGON (45.0%), CATS (49.92%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (50.77%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MISS SAIGON (62.1%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (70.1%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (71.6%), WAR PAINT (75.3%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (78.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ANASTASIA (-1227), MISS SAIGON (-1008), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-966), M. BUTTERFLY (-865), KINKY BOOTS (-660)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.







Related Articles