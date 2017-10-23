INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 10/23

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 10/22/2017.

The Play that Goes Wrong is doing something right, right, right at the Broadway box office! For the third week in a row weekly grosses have continued to increase at the Lyceum Theatre for Broadway's longest currently running play - which has been posting higher grosses than in most summer weeks. For this past week ending Sunday, October 22 the Tony winning hit comedy grossed $414,902.75., up from $397,689.00 for the last week ending October 15 and further from $391,934.50. for the week ending October 8.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler celebrates its third consecutive week of breaking the box office records for both the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) and The Shubert Organization. The final gross of $2,403,481.72, over eight performances, marks the seventh time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the ninth time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre. Additionally, the production holds the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 244,003 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,630,792. The average ticket price was $125.53.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.01%. Versus last year, attendance was down -5.88%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 2.35% vs. last week and up 11.62% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $125.53 is up $1.64 compared to last week and up $19.68 compared to last year.









Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($356,265), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($365,070), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($367,634), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($414,903), JUNK ($558,252)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-91,577), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-82,464), WICKED ($-71,695), ALADDIN ($-64,574), CHICAGO ($-55,144)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($58.80), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($72.89), JUNK ($73.63), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($73.72), MISS SAIGON ($82.00)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (47.24%), PRINCE OF BROADWAY (49.52%), WAR PAINT (50.08%), CATS (50.53%), MISS SAIGON (52.69%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MISS SAIGON (70.6%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (74.8%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (74.8%), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (77.5%), CATS (78.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

CATS (-652), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (-551), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-398), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-390), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-383)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

