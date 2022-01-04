IN THE HEIGHTS Canceled In Puerto Rico Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

BroadwayWorld has learned that the production of In The Heights, set to play Puerto Rico at the Centro de Bellas Artes de Caguas later this month, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We exhausted all efforts looking for options to continue, but unfortunately we find our hands tied. With these new restrictions and measures it is impossible for us to move forward." said producer Ender Vega.

The production was previously set to perform at 50% capacity with required negative testing within 48 hours of the performance, but new restrictions have limited gatherings to maximum 250 people.

Ticket holders will receive a refund at the point of purchase, less service fees within 15 days.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.