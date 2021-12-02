IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH to Host Relaxed Experience

Immersive Van Gogh, the blockbuster art installation and original experiential celebration of the work by beloved post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh at Pier 36 (229 South St.) will host its first 'relaxed' experience on Wednesday, December 15 at 10AM for autistic and hyposensitive members of the community.

The featured "Relaxed" hour is open, inclusive and accessible to anyone who wishes to experience Immersive Van Gogh in a calm and comfortable way. With a slight adjustment of lighting and volume controls, the experience is a more welcoming space for the autism community and those with sensory or communication differences.

The relaxed experience will feature a lower volume of music (below 90 decibels) in accompaniment to the video display, a dimly lit gallery rather than full blackouts on the projections, spaces outside of the gallery free from video and loud sounds, a variety of tactile and sensory experiences throughout the space and a judgement-free experience where participants are free to move around, talk, laugh, touch the walls and freely engage with the artwork.

Interested parties can book via the following link, or by emailing ticketing@vangoghnyc.com.

ABOUT IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH

Immersive Van Gogh was seen by 800,000 visitors during its New York City premiere in the summer of 2021, before closing to make way for previously scheduled events at Pier 36. More than 3.5 million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh since its North American premiere in July 2020, making it one of the most popular attractions in North America.

Since its New York premiere, Immersive Van Gogh has expanded across North America and opened to tremendous acclaim in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, continues to extend in Chicago and Toronto, and will soon open in Detroit, Kansas City, Nashville, Orlando and San Antonio.

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.

Creative Director David Korins, award-winning designer of Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, created a custom design to fit the architecture of the exhibition's New York home, adding innovative design elements to the Pier 36 experience.

With approximately 100 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

Immersive Van Gogh adheres to all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and will require proof of vaccination for visitors and staff. The hour-long walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions are limited according to New York City's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking and all guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to Immersive Van Gogh.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the exhibition are on-sale now at www.vangoghnyc.com. Tickets range in price from $29.99 for kids to $99.99 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission, a limited-edition poster, a souvenir laminate and a Van Gogh cushion. Basic timed tickets begin at $39.99. As the Official Card Sponsor of the Immersive Van Gogh in New York, American Express® Card Members can purchase exclusive PRIME tickets by visiting www.vangoghnyc.com.