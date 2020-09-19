ICYMI: Watch the Top 8 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Who made it through to our high school top 8? Watch to find out!
Our high school judges, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, gave some great feedback and critiques to our contestants during the liveshow on Thursday night. Miss the announcement of our top 8? Check out the episode below!
Meet the high school top 8 HERE!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
The Gateway Playhouse Sues Actor's Equity Association, Equity Says Allegations are- 'Completely Devoid of Merit'
The Gateway Playhouse announced this week that they have filed suit against Actor's Equity Association and the union's pension and health fund on beha...
The 15 More Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Tune in tonight (September 17) and tomorrow (September 18) at 8pm ET to find out which contestants made the Next On Stage: Dance Edition Top 8! In the...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...
Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year
In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year....