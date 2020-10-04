ICYMI: Watch the Top 3 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Who made it through to our college top 3? Watch to find out!
Our college judges, Phil LaDuca, Megan Sikora, Jon Rua, and guest judge Tony Yazbeck gave some great feedback and critiques to our contestants during the liveshow on Friday night. Miss the announcement of our top 3? Check out the episode below!
Meet the college top 3 HERE!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and More Star in Online Concert of New Musical STICKS & STONES Premiering October 16th
The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Sala...
BroadwayHD Announces October Lineup - SWEENEY TODD, A STAR IS BORN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its October roster, featuring popular films and plays, along with anniversary concerts and exciting live theater experiences....
Lea Salonga, FIDDLER Doc, and ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Announced for Great Performances Fall Lineup
The PBS series Great Performances has announced the lineup for its fourth annual Broadway's Best November series. ...
VIDEO: Ellen's Stardust Diner Waitstaff Performs in Protective Face Coverings
Ellen's Stardust Diner has officially reopened! CBS New York recently did a segment on the diner, featuring a clip of some of the waitstaff performing...
14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches....