BroadwayWorld Live
Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayWorld Live

ICYMI: Watch MISS SAIGON's Alistair Brammer Spill the Beans on BroadwayWorld Live!

Sep. 9, 2017  

Just last week, BroadwayWorld took you backstage at MISS SAIGON to get up close and personal with Allistair Brammer. Catch up by watching the our live chat at the Broadway Theatre with our very own Steve Schonberg!

Brammer currently stars as Chris in the Tony-nominated Miss Saigon. Additional credits include: starred in the West End as Marius in Les Misérables, and in the film version of the musical as Jean Prouvaire. Other theater credits include Billy in War Horse (West End), Enjolras in Les Misérables (Dubai, November 2016), Follies (Royal Albert Hall), Billy in Taboo (Brixton Club House), Hair (European Tour), Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK Tour) and The Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2. TELEVISION: Vicious (ITV), Jack Diamond in Casualty (BBC) and Episodes(BBC).

Watch out the for next BroadwayWorld Live on our official Facebook page!




Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Updating Cancellations and More Live!
  • Anybody Have a Map? DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour to Stop in Denver, Chicago, L.A. and More
  • Adrianna Hicks, Carla R. Stewart and Carrie Compere to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour; Cast, Dates Set!
  • Confirmed! Victor Garber Will Star with Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!
  • So Fetch! MEAN GIRLS Sets Opening Date and Theater on Broadway
  • HELLO DOLLY!'s Donna Murphy Sets Final Performance Date; Peters to Perform 8 Shows a Week

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com