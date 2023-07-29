IATSE 798, The Broadway League, and Disney Theatrical Reach Tentative Agreement for New Hair and Makeup Contract

According to a post on the official Instagram account for the union, IATSE Local 798, The Broadway League, and Disney Theatrical have reached a tentative agreement in negotiations for new hair and makeup contracts and will hold a ratification vote tomorrow, July 30th, over Zoom.

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, a Broadway strike was averted when The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) reached a tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract,” pending ratification by the bargaining unit.

The contract negotiations involve stagehands, hair and make-up artists and wardrobe personnel working on the pink contract. Around 1,500 workers are directly covered by the agreement. They work across 45 theatrical shows; 28 productions on Broadway and 17 productions on tour.

Both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are currently on strike.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing over 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

Local 798 represents Make-up Artists and Hairstylists in the Entertainment Industry in Motion Picture/Film, Television, Commercials and Live Theatrical Events through out the Local's jurisdiction.