IATSE, The Broadway League & Disney Theatrical Reach Tentative Agreement Pending Ratification on Pink Contract

The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 3 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

IATSE, The Broadway League & Disney Theatrical Reach Tentative Agreement Pending Ratification on Pink Contract The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have reached a tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract,” today pending ratification by the bargaining unit. The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days.

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld reported that IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada) was conducting a strike authorization vote, after the union- which includes more than 168,000 workers in arts, media, and entertainment crafts- said talks with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions stalled.

The contract negotiations, and the strike authorization vote, involves stagehands, hair and make-up artists and wardrobe personnel working on the pink contract. Around 1,500 workers are directly covered by the agreement. They work across 45 theatrical shows; 28 productions on Broadway and 17 productions on tour. 

Both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are currently on strike

ABOUT IATSE


The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing over 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY LEAGUE 


The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. BroadwayLeague.com



RELATED STORIES

1
Deaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer Photo
Deaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer

Deaf Broadway will present Company, performed entirely by Deaf actors in American Sign Language, this summer at Lincoln Center.  The performance is set to take place on August 2 at 8 PM at Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City series.

2
New 42 Partners With the New York City Housing Authority Photo
New 42 Partners With the New York City Housing Authority

New 42 and the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) announced a partnership in which families living in NYCHA housing can receive up to four free tickets per family to shows of their choice at the New Victory Theater each season.

3
Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains Photo
Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains

Who exactly are the controversial characters behind the story of Here Lies love? The cast explains in this video!

4
Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park Photo
Casts of ALADDIN, THE LION KING & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continues with performances from How to Dance in Ohio (Pre-show), Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Delilah.

From This Author - Team BWW

IATSE Will Vote on Strike Authorization Amidst Stalled Negotiations with Broadway League and DisneyIATSE Will Vote on Strike Authorization Amidst Stalled Negotiations with Broadway League and Disney
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/19/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/19/2023
Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast 'Dying' To Produce Reunion ConcertOriginal LEGALLY BLONDE Cast 'Dying' To Produce Reunion Concert
Updated: Lea Salonga Graciously Escorts Fans Who Snuck Backstage Out Of Dressing RoomUpdated: Lea Salonga Graciously Escorts Fans Who Snuck Backstage Out Of Dressing Room

Videos

Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains Video Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains
INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video
INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Recommended For You