IATSE, The Broadway League & Disney Theatrical Reach Tentative Agreement Pending Ratification on Pink Contract

The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have reached a tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract,” today pending ratification by the bargaining unit. The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days.

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld reported that IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada) was conducting a strike authorization vote, after the union- which includes more than 168,000 workers in arts, media, and entertainment crafts- said talks with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions stalled.

The contract negotiations, and the strike authorization vote, involves stagehands, hair and make-up artists and wardrobe personnel working on the pink contract. Around 1,500 workers are directly covered by the agreement. They work across 45 theatrical shows; 28 productions on Broadway and 17 productions on tour.

Both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are currently on strike.

ABOUT IATSE



The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees or IATSE (full name: International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada), is a labor union representing over 168,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY LEAGUE



The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. BroadwayLeague.com