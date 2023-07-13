SAG-AFTRA Officially Calls Strike Against Film & TV Industry; Broadway Will Not Be Affected

SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike against the film and television industry.

This unanimous decision was made this morning after the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA last night.

Picketing will begin tonight, July 14, one minute after midnight outside of every major studio. The strike will affect 160,000 union members.

Broadway shows will not be affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike. SAG-AFTRA members who appear on Broadway are signed on through Equity contracts, occasionally having dual memberships between unions.

Equity President Kate Shindle made the following statement after the strike was called:

"Actors’ Equity Association stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA as they strike in pursuit of a fair TV/ Theatrical/Streaming contract from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Performers deserve to share in the success of the work we do for these global, multi-billion-dollar companies. Nobody should step in front of a camera fearing that today’s work will be mined, manipulated or repurposed in the future without consent or compensation. And like all workers, SAG-AFTRA members deserve to have employers bargain in good faith toward a strong contract that will remain relevant in a rapidly evolving medium. The AMPTP’s behavior once again prioritizes shareholders over the workers who create their hugely profitable content, instead of simply making a deal to get everyone back to work. Shame on them."

Deadline reports that this is the first time actors will go on strike against the film and television industry since 1980. The last strike lasted over three months.

It also marks the first time that actors will be on strike the same time as writers. The last time this happened was in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the SAG president.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' responses to its key issues "insulting and disrespectful," stating: "The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."

Additionally, the Writers Guild strike is now entering its 73rd day. Writers have been encouraging SAG-AFTRA to go on strike with them as a sign of unity, forcing the studios to return to negotiations to recognize their needs.

The SAG-AFTRA strike will shut down the production of films and scripted television shows that employ its members across the globe. Soap operas, however, will not be affected as they fall under a separate contract.

This signifies that production on the Wicked movie musical, which is currently filming in the U.K., could potentially be shut down. The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is nearly finished with production and is one of the "largest productions shooting in the UK right now," according to Deadline.

Other projects that could be affected include upcoming seasons of The White Lotus, Emily in Paris, House of the Dragon, and Doctor Who, plus films like Beetlejuice 2, Paddington in Peru, and more.