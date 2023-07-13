SAG-AFTRA Officially Calls Strike Against Film & TV Industry; Broadway Will Not Be Affected

Picketing is set to begin the morning of Friday, July 14.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 4 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!

SAG-AFTRA Officially Calls Strike Against Film & TV Industry; Broadway Will Not Be Affected

SAG-AFTRA is officially on strike against the film and television industry.

This unanimous decision was made this morning after the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement with SAG-AFTRA last night. 

Picketing will begin tonight, July 14, one minute after midnight outside of every major studio. The strike will affect 160,000 union members.

Broadway shows will not be affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike. SAG-AFTRA members who appear on Broadway are signed on through Equity contracts, occasionally having dual memberships between unions.

Equity President Kate Shindle made the following statement after the strike was called:

"Actors’ Equity Association stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA as they strike in pursuit of a fair TV/ Theatrical/Streaming contract from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Performers deserve to share in the success of the work we do for these global, multi-billion-dollar companies. Nobody should step in front of a camera fearing that today’s work will be mined, manipulated or repurposed in the future without consent or compensation. And like all workers, SAG-AFTRA members deserve to have employers bargain in good faith toward a strong contract that will remain relevant in a rapidly evolving medium. The AMPTP’s behavior once again prioritizes shareholders over the workers who create their hugely profitable content, instead of simply making a deal to get everyone back to work. Shame on them."

Deadline reports that this is the first time actors will go on strike against the film and television industry since 1980. The last strike lasted over three months.

It also marks the first time that actors will be on strike the same time as writers. The last time this happened was in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the SAG president.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' responses to its key issues "insulting and disrespectful," stating: "The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."

Additionally, the Writers Guild strike is now entering its 73rd day. Writers have been encouraging SAG-AFTRA to go on strike with them as a sign of unity, forcing the studios to return to negotiations to recognize their needs.

The SAG-AFTRA strike will shut down the production of films and scripted television shows that employ its members across the globe. Soap operas, however, will not be affected as they fall under a separate contract.

This signifies that production on the Wicked movie musical, which is currently filming in the U.K., could potentially be shut down. The film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is nearly finished with production and is one of the "largest productions shooting in the UK right now," according to Deadline.

Other projects that could be affected include upcoming seasons of The White Lotus, Emily in Paris, House of the Dragon, and Doctor Who, plus films like Beetlejuice 2, Paddington in Peru, and more.

 




RELATED STORIES

1
Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis Photo
Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure will take his Tony Award-nominated role of Mrs. Doubtfire on the road as the new musical launches its North American Tour this Fall. McClure’s real-life wife, Broadway actress Maggie Lakis, will play Miranda Hillard. 

2
Listen: James Ijames Talks 21st-Century Masculinity, Theater, & More Photo
Listen: James Ijames Talks 21st-Century Masculinity, Theater, & More

TIME has released the latest episode of its podcast Person of the Week, featuring a sit-down interview with Playwright James Ijames. He discusses everything from theater to his experience growing up in the South, to how his work explores 21st-century masculinity. 

3
IATSE Votes to Ratify Touring Agreement Photo
IATSE Votes to Ratify Touring Agreement

 The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has announced that they have voted to the ratify the Bus & Truck Touring Agreement, with 86% of votes cast in favor.

4
Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo
Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join RENT at the Kennedy Center

Additional casting has been revealed for the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center, taking place next month. Jordan Donica will play Collins with Awa Sal Secka as Joanne.

Industry Classifieds

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' AlbumSEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' Album
Troye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' SingleTroye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' Single
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & MoreVideo: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & More
Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'

Videos

Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HERE LIES LOVE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You