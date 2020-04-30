Hulu Announces the Release of WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Documentary

Hulu has announced the release of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme. The documentary feature, which is directed by Andrew Fried and premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, chronicles the fifteen-year journey of the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale.

Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks-unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.

Subjects include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME joins Hulu's growing slate of Hulu Original documentaries such as the Oscar®-nominated Minding the Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth, Fyre Fraud, Crime + Punishment, Untouchable and The Amazing Johnathan Documentary.

We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME premieres on Friday, June 5, 2020 only on Hulu.





