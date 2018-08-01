Hugh Dancy, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Talene Monahon, and John Tillinger Will Join Stockard Channing in APOLOGIA

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast of the Off-Broadway premiere production of Apologia, by Alexi Kaye Campbell (The Pride), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews, Skintight). Joining the previously announced Tony & Emmy Award winner Stockard Channing as "Kristin" are Hugh Dancy as "Peter" and "Simon," Megalyn Echikunwoke as "Claire," Talene Monahon as "Trudi," and John Tillinger as "Hugh."

APOLOGIA will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on September 27, 2018, and open officially on October 16, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through December 16, 2018.

Direct from London, Alexi Kaye Campbell's biting play makes its New York debut with the "Magnificent" (The Independent) Stockard Channing in a powerhouse performance as a woman facing the repercussions of her past. You do not mess with Kristin Miller (Channing). In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight. Apologia is a passionate, human and humorous clash of generations and beliefs-a lively look at yesterday's rebels living in today's reality.

A longtime friend of Roundabout Theatre Company, Stockard Channing returns to the theater following her Tony nominated performances in Pal Joey (2008), The Lion in Winter (1999) and Joe Egg (1985, Tony Award Best

Actress). Most recently, she has delighted Broadway audiences with her performances in It's Only a Play and Other Desert Cities. Talene Monahon was on stage at Roundabout earlier this year in Bobbie Clearly. John Tillinger was last seen at Roundabout in Joe Egg, alongside Channing.

The creative team for Apologia includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Ryan Rumery (Original Compositions & Sound Design) and Ben Furey (Dialect Coach).

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for Apologia are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street); or by visiting StubHub, The Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $79-89. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Roundabout's work with new and emerging playwrights and directors, as well as development of new work, is made possible by Katheryn Patterson and Tom Kempner.

We gratefully acknowledge the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, James Costa and John Archibald, Linda L. D'Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Howard Gilman Foundation, Jodi Glucksman, Sylvia Golden, Judith and Douglas Krupp, K. Myers, Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, Ira Pittelman, Laura S. Rodgers, Seedlings Foundation, Mary Solomon, Lauren and Danny Stein, Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, and The Tow Foundation.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

