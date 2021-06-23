Hostos Center For The Arts & Culture to Present Josean Jacobo Premiere Performance

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture will present Josean Jacobo on Friday June 25, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube. The event will feature an exclusive premiere performance - recorded in Santo Domingo, the Capital of the Dominican Republic - of a Jazz performance infused with the sounds and rhythms of his Dominican heritage. Following the 45-minute performance, Josean Jacobo will appear in a Live Conversation with Michael Ambrosino, producer and host of Currents, Dialectics & Dialogs at 33third.org

About Josean Jacobo

Josean Jacobo is one of the most important jazz musicians in the Dominican Republic. He is a pianist, composer and arranger. In his debut album "Setting Things in Order", Josean Jacobo and his group blend Latin and Afro-Dominican Fusions (rhythms such as Merengue, Pambiche, Palos, Gaga, Sarandunga, Machacó), with other sounds within the jazz avant-garde. Committed to the music of the Dominican Republic, Josean Jacobo is successfully coloring jazz with his culture. Considered by All About Jazz Magazine "Among the most compelling of the new generation of Latin Jazz explorers." Hailed as the Ambassador of Afro-Dominican Jazz, Josean is proud to introduce audiences to his collection of enriched and innovative music that greatly contribute to the universal language of jazz. About the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture An integral part of Hostos Community College / CUNY since 1982, the Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture includes two state-of- the-art theaters of 900 and 367 seats each, a black box experimental theater, and a museum-grade art gallery.

The Center is a resource for students and faculty in addition to serving the cultural needs of South Bronx residents and neighboring communities. Recognized nationally as a leader in Latin and African-based programming, the performing and visual arts forums celebrate and cultivate the diverse cultural heritages of the Hostos Center's audiences. Nearly 60,000 partake in the programs each year. The Center is dedicated to the development of emerging artists and the creation of new work. Support for Hostos Center programs come from the Hostos Community College Foundation, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York State Council on the Arts, the Howard Gilman Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Office of NYC Councilmember Rafael Salamanca, Jr., and the Office of NYS Assemblyman José Rivera. About Hostos Community College Eugenio María de Hostos Community College is an educational agent for change that has been transforming and improving the quality of life in the South Bronx and neighboring communities for nearly half a century.

Since 1968, Hostos has been a gateway to intellectual growth and socioeconomic mobility, as well as a point of departure for lifelong learning, success in professional careers, and transfer to advanced higher education programs. Hostos offers 27 associate degree programs and two certificate programs that facilitate easy transfer to The City University of New York's (CUNY) four-year colleges or baccalaureate studies at other institutions. The College has an award-winning Division of Continuing Education & Workforce Development that offers professional development courses and certificate-bearing workforce training programs. Hostos is part of CUNY, the nation's leading urban public university, which serves more than 500,000 students at 24 colleges.

https://www.hostos.cuny.edu/

Online Event: View on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92906772684

View on Facebook: facebook.com/HostosCenterfortheArtsCulture

View on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HostosCenter