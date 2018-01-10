Horror Musical Comedy ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE Coming to Theaters Holiday 2018

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Orion Pictures plans to bring the horror musical comedy ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE to the big screen for the upcoming holiday season. The film had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest.

The film is set in Little HAVEN on Christmas and centers on "a zombie apocalypse which threatens the sleepy town, forcing Anna (Ella Hunt) and her high school friends to fight, sing and slash their way to survival with a fast-spreading undead horde in RELENTLESS pursuit. Teaming up with her best friend, John (Malcolm Cumming), Anna and her crew fight their way through zombified snowmen, a ravenous bachelor party and high school hormones to try and save family and faculty alike." Mark Benton and Paul Kaye also star.



Directed by John McPhail, the feature film is based on the 2010 BAFTA-winning short film Zombie Musical, penned by Alan McDonald and the late Ryan McHenry. Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly composed the original musical for the film.

Commented Orion's John Hegeman, "The team at Orion can't wait to work with Blazing Griffin in making Anna and the Apocalypse a holiday spectacular for the ages. Nothing gets the blood flowing like a good holiday musical."

Watch the official trailer below:

Related Articles