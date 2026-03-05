Horizon Theatre Rep to Stream Gottfried Benn’s ITHAKA in German Expressionism Series

Horizon Theatre Rep will present ITHAKA by Gottfried Benn as part of its ongoing streaming series German Plays from the 1910s & 1920s. The production is directed by Rafael De Mussa and will be released in short video installments online.

The series explores early 20th-century German expressionism through works by writers including August Stramm, Oskar Kokoschka, Franz Kafka, Ernst Toller, Benn, Lothar Schreyer, Walter Hasenclever, and Georg Kaiser. Each work is presented in short installments released monthly across the company’s digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and upScrolled.

Under De Mussa’s direction, Horizon Theatre Rep reimagines the expressionist texts through a contemporary visual style while retaining their experimental structure and political themes. The company describes the project as an exploration of seldom-produced works by influential writers, presented through an ensemble that incorporates both human performers and AI-generated characters.

All roles in the series are performed by The Acting Company of the Repertory Theatre.

Founded in 2000, Horizon Theatre Rep has presented more than 15 mainstage productions under De Mussa’s leadership, developing a reputation for staging both classic and contemporary works through an experimental lens.

The company’s 2026–2027 season is supported by Materials for the Arts, Google Ad Grants, and viewer contributions.

Streaming performances are free and released on an ongoing basis, with new segments debuting monthly. The six-part project Second Station I will stream at htronline.org and across the company’s social media platforms.