Honorees Announced For MAD HOT BALL 2022

Dancing Classrooms' MAD HOT BALL 2022 will honor individuals who are fearlessly leading the way in social and ballroom dance, promoting the benefits of social-emotional learning, and stewarding culture on May 12, 2022 at the Edison Ballroom.

MAD HOT BALL 2022 will celebrate "Dancing Through It All," highlighting student transformations, resulting from the joy, connection and social-emotional benefits of social dance during a multi-year, global pandemic. The evening will honor the collective leadership and bravery of organizations and individuals that helped New York thrive and power through these tough times. Get tickets here.

Bringing Back Dance Award:

Honoring New York City-based ballroom dance studios that bravely opened during the Coronavirus pandemic, helping to lead the resurgence of dance in the city. (Listed with studio owners.)

Ballroom Hub - Igor Litvinov and Renata Shvarts

Big Apple Ballroom - Michael Choi and Vanda Polakova

Dance Loft NYC - Dmitry Nikishkin and Olena Shvets-Nikishkin

Danznik Studios - Nikolai Shpakov

Emmanuel Pierre-Antoine Dance Studio NYC - Carrie Shea Steinmetz and Emmanuel Pierre-Antoine

Stepping Out Studios - George Ciao and JingJing Lai

Queens Ballroom Dance - Mary Liu, Annie Xiao, and Yuriy Nartov

Social Dance Innovator Award:

Honoring an innovator, social dance practitioner, or advocate who is forging connections between styles and cultures and bringing more attention to the field.

LaTasha Barnes, Choreographer, Educator, Performer, Cultural Ambassador, and Tradition-bearer of Black American Social Dance

Social Emotional Learning Champion Award:

Honoring a leader in education, youth development, or mental health who has championed the role of social emotional learning for K-12 learners.

Dr. Meisha Porter, President and CEO, The Bronx Community Foundation

LaTasha Barnes is an internationally recognized and awarded dance artist, educator (Asst. Prof of Dance ASU), and tradition-bearer of Black American Social Dance. Currently operating between New York and Phoenix, Barnes' expansive artistic, competitive, and performative skills have made her a frequent collaborator to arts organizations around the world. She is also honored to serve on the Brain Trust guiding the ground-breaking stage production SW!NG OUT, as well as the visionary creator and Artistic Director of the critically acclaimed intergenerational and intercommunal cultural arts experience 'The Jazz Continuum'. Visit latashabarnes.com to learn more about her journey, achievements and cultural efforts.

Dr. Meisha Porter has joined The Bronx Community Foundation as the inaugural President and CEO. Meisha was previously Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, the largest school system in the nation. She was responsible for educating 1.1 million students in over 1,800 schools. Prior to taking on the role as Chancellor she most recently served as The Bronx Executive Superintendent where she was deeply invested in sharpening school leaders' equity lens and building collaborative practices across schools. Meisha also served as the Superintendent for Community School District #11 and Principal of The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice (LGJ), an Urban Assembly school. During her tenure at LGJ, Meisha served as Community Coordinator, Internship Coordinator, and taught English before becoming an Assistant Principal and then taking the helm as Principal in 2004. Having worked her way up through the ranks, she is exceedingly aware of the challenges city schools and communities face and has dedicated her life to improving the learning environment for all students.

MAD HOT BALL 2022 is Dancing Classrooms' largest, annual fundraising event and the public is invited to support and attend. The mission of Dancing Classrooms is to cultivate essential life skills in youth through the practice of social dance. Throughout its history, this non-profit has shown its commitment to justice, equality and inclusion by engaging more than 600,0000 children worldwide, many from underserved communities. Dancing Classrooms programs are taught with a progressive-minded, inclusive approach that embraces every student's identity and builds on their abilities.

Dancing Classrooms and The Edison Ballroom will uphold all safety guidelines, and full COVID vaccination will be required to attend. There will be direct communication with guests in the weeks leading up to May 12 with further requirements and updates, adhering to safety mandates.

This year, MAD HOT BALL 2022 will be Co-Chaired by Dancing Classrooms Vice Chair Patrice Tanaka and well-respected ballroom dance icon Edward Simon. There will be exciting student performances, live music by The Paul Errico Orchestra, a silent auction, food and beverage design by celebrity chef Mina Newman, and of course, dancing!