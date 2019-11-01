Holidelic Brings Holiday Funk-tacular To Club Helsinki Hudson
Once again the holiday-funk spectacular Holidelic - the brainchild of Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, producer, actor and dancer Everett Bradley - will usher in the holiday season at Club Helsinki Hudson, this year with a two-night stand on Saturday, December 21, at 9pm, and Sunday, December 22, at 8pm. Part dance party, part funk concert, part comedy show, the Yuletide-themed event features original holiday songs as well as loose, funk-infused adaptations of Tchaikovsky, "Frosty the Snowman," "Little Drummer Boy" and the like.
With Holidelic, Everett Bradley puts a fresh spin on holiday cheer, through lively holiday party tunes, outrageous costumes, and a theatrical stage show worthy of George Clinton's Parliament-Funkadelic. There'll be no "Silent Night" when Holidelic reinvigorates the season, prompting concertgoers to shake their holiday booties to Sly Stone-style funk 'n' roll. Ho-ho-ho.
Everett Bradley - aka Papadelic -- was the first American to perform with and direct the British percussion sensation "STOMP." He was also the co-writer, co-arranger, Theatre World Award winner and star of the hit musical, "SWING," which won a Tony Award and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Broadway Cast Recording. Bradley has toured and recorded with giants like Bobby McFerrin, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bowie, and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. He is currently a member of the cast of the Broadway musical, "After Midnight," which celebrates the glamor and exuberance of Harlem's Golden Age.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.
