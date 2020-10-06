Hoff's Horrorfest Presents NOT OF THIS EARTH

The show features brand new comedy segments, terrifying trivia, exciting special guests, and more!

Welcome to HOFFTOBER! Your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series "Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest" returns to YouTube Thursdays in October at 9:00 PM EST with a month-long series of Free, weekly screenings including brand new comedy segments, terrifying trivia, exciting special guests, and more!

October 15th's "HOFFTOBER" screening features master of cult horror Roger Corman's 1957 film "Not of This Earth" starring Paul Birch, Beverly Garland and Jonathan Haze in a mind-bending sci-fi tale of interdimensional travel and mysterious men in black. Hoff will also be chatting with this week's special guest, award-winning horror filmmaker and board member of the non-profit organization NYC Women Filmmakers, Sydney Clara Brafman ("The Only Thing I Love More Than You Is Ranch Dressing").



Subscribe to our brand new YouTube channel, Hoff's Horrorfest, learn more about upcoming screenings and events via our website, www.hoffshorrorfest.com, and follow us on all your favorite social media platforms. Tune in, sit back, and laugh until you scream!

