Historic Manhattan Synagogue Hosts Interfaith Concert To Open Huge New Campus

Just in time for Hannukah, Park Avenue Synagogue (PAS) is officially opening their multimillion dollar campus in the Upper East Side. The congregation is a historic global leader in Jewish music and arts, both in preserving and innovating Jewish expression.



For the first time ever, PAS has invited acclaimed producer Ray Chew (Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade)-along with his wife and co-producer, Vivian Scott Chew to lead an evening of uplifting music from diverse traditions. Partnering with renowned Cantor Azi Schwartz and the PAS music team, the concert will feature great soloists, an outstanding instrumental ensemble, and some unforgettable surprises!



The collaboration between Park Avenue Synagogue and Ray and Vivian Chew will continue through the year and will culminate in the release of a Jewish Gospel album in September 2020. Produced by Ray Chew, and featuring Cantor Azi Schwartz, this interfaith album will also feature prominent guest artists from across the Gospel community.



In addition to the music, Park Avenue Synagogue is collaborating with other houses of worship in New York to present an interfaith visual art project centered around the idea of being welcoming to all. These works will be on display on the evening of the concert.





The event will be live-streamed at: pasyn.org/webcast.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You