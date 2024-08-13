Hillary Rodham Clinton Adds Tour Stop at Carnegie Hall in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Former First Lady, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton has added a final stop on to her fall tour of the United States at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City on October 30.

At each of the tour events, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will appear before sold out venues, taking audiences on her journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

The New York Times best-selling author and GRAMMY-award winner's new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty will be released by Simon & Schuster on September 17th, 2024.

“I'm so excited to bring my tour to the world-famous Carnegie Hall. This newly added engagement, and the incredible success we've found in every city demonstrates the renewed passion and joy coming from across our country as we approach an existential election. I hope you can join me for this special event in a very special venue,” says Secretary Clinton. "We'll travel across the state of our politics, and discuss how we can create the future we want for our children and grandchildren and, most of all, have some fun while we're at it!"

Produced by Chicago based Innovation Arts and Entertainment, the Carnegie Hall event joins, Atlanta, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Tampa, Durham, Portland, Newark, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, and Washington DC on Secretary Clinton's first tour of the U.S. since 2019.

Beginning today, August 13, register at www.HillaryClintonLive.com to receive an invitation to purchase presale tickets when they become available on August 26. Any remaining tickets will be available to the general public beginning August 29. For more information about presales, tour dates and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

2024 Tour Dates (subject to change)

Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. Washington D.C. DAR Constitution Hall

Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre

Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Hartford, CT The Bushnell Performing Arts Center

Friday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

Monday, October 7 at 7 p.m. San Francisco, CA Davies Symphony Hall

Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m. Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center – Academy of Music

Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Monday, October 14 at 7 p.m. Houston, TX Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. Tampa, FL Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m. Durham, NC DPAC

Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Monday, October 21 at 7 p.m. Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sunday, October 27 at 4 p.m. Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Monday, October 28 at 7 p.m. Detroit, MI Detroit Opera House

Wednesday, October 30 at 8:30 p.m. New York City, NY Carnegie Hall

About Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and the first woman nominated for president by a major political party. She is the author of ten best-selling books, host of the podcast You and Me Both, founder of the global production studio HiddenLight Productions, Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, and a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects at Columbia University. She is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has one daughter Chelsea, and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper. Visit HillaryClinton.com.

About Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty

In Hillary Rodham Clinton's new book, to be released on September 17, 2024, she offers forthright views on politics, democracy, the threats we face, and the future within our reach. She shares the latest chapter of her inspiring life and shows us how to age with grace and keep moving forward, with grit, joy, purpose, and a sense of humor.

Photo credit: Annie Liebovitz