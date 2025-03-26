Highbridge Voices Benefit Concert to Feature Uplifting Choral Pieces This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Highbridge Voices will present its 2025 Annual Benefit on June 12, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Theatre at St. Jean Baptiste in New York City. Celebrating 27 years of instructing and presenting the most promising minority youth choral singers from Highbridge (Bronx), the concert will be led by HBV Conductor, Michelle Trinidad and assisted by Antonio Del Valle.

The event will be honoring Yeime Valle, for her immense contributions to education, her impact in shaping the next generation of educators, as well as her involvement in the Highbridge community and Highbridge Voices. The audience will also enjoy the superb playing and presence of our featured guest artist: award-winning young Brazilian Flutist, Guilherme Andreas. Praised as the "Rampal from Brasilia" for his powerful sound, refined technique and artistry, Andreas received First Place in the 2020 International Music Competition "Paris and London" and has performed with numerous leading orchestras and concertized in major concert halls worldwide.

The evening promises to be a celebration of community, music, and the transformative power of education. Guests will be treated to a dynamic performance featuring students from Highbridge Voices under the direction of Michelle Trinidad, whose artistry and dedication have inspired generations of young musicians. The concert will showcase a variety of musical genres, highlighting the incredible talents of the students and the unity that music can foster across diverse communities.

"We are thrilled to bring together this vibrant community of young people, each with their own unique voices, to create something truly special," said Richard Owen, CEO of Highbridge Voices. "Our Annual Benefit is not only an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our students, but also a chance to raise essential funds that enable us to continue offering transformative music education to underserved youth in the Bronx and beyond. We are also looking forward to working with Brilla Schools and Seton Education Partners, as they embark on their new chapter in Highbridge."

Highbridge Voices, incorporated in 2001, provides free music education and mentorship to young people in the Bronx, helping them develop the skills and confidence needed for success in life. The organization's programs include choral music, music lessons, and performance opportunities, all designed to instill discipline, creativity, love for the arts, and crucial life skills. The Brilla Pax School in the Bronx, an essential partner of Highbridge Voices, shares the same dedication to academic excellence, character development, and community involvement.

Michelle Trinidad, Highbridge Voices Conductor, is a highly respected leader in music education. Known for her engaging teaching style and deep commitment to nurturing young talent, Trinidad has been instrumental in shaping the musical landscapes of her students. Currently the Director of Music at Sacred Heart School, and recently named Music Director at Brilla Pax, Ms. Trinidad is dedicated to fostering artistic excellence in Highbridge and the students she works with.

Funds raised during the Annual Benefit will support Highbridge Voices' educational programs, scholarships, and performance opportunities, helping ensure that young people in the Bronx have access to the arts, regardless of their financial background.

The event is expected to bring together philanthropists, community leaders, and art enthusiasts who are passionate about supporting the next generation of deserving minority artists.

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities for the 2025 Annual Benefit are available now at: https://www.highbridgevoices.org/2025-benefit-tickets-ads/ with a range of sponsorship opportunities for individuals and businesses looking to support the event and the mission of Highbridge Voices.