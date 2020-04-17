Helsinki Hudson Launches Virtual Open Mic Night
Club Helsinki Hudson has launched a virtual open mic that streams live on Tuesdays at 7pm on the Club Helsinki Virtual Open Mic page at http://clubhelsinki.live, where broadcasts will be archived for viewing after the fact. The virtual open mic blends performers livestreaming their contributions with pre-recorded segments and footage drawn from Helsinki's extensive video archive.
Local, regional, and national artists who have been featured include Tommy Stinson, Tony Kieraldo, Wavy Gravy, Kiki Dufault, Rick Warren, Ryder Cooley, Poor Boy, Upper Level, Wally Hughes, Patricia Santos, Joey Eppard, Ed Smyth, Liz LoGiudice, and Tim Fogarty.
The Club Helsinki Virtual Open Mic page offers a link through which performers can submit material for consideration.
The latest virtual open mic - episode 3 -- included several tributes to the late singer-songwriter John Prine, who succumbed to COVID19 last week.
"At a time like this, musicians, performers and audiences are hungry for the kind of community-based entertainment efforts that Helsinki's open-mic night provides," said Cameron Melville, a co-owner of Helsinki Hudson with Deborah McDowell and Marc Schafler and host of the weekly open-mic. Musician and multidisciplinary artist Ryder Cooley co-hosts the event.
"We are thrilled that technology enables us to use the Internet as a platform for these weekly gatherings," said Melville. "Nothing beats live entertainment, but in the meantime, our Virtual Open Mic is the next best thing, and a good way to keep our communal ties connected until we can reconvene in real life."
Helsinki Hudson restaurant, nightclub, and event space shuttered its doors on March 13 for the safety of its staff, patrons, and the general community. While a small handful of essential, full-time employees continue in their jobs, working from home managing Helsinki's daily affairs and planning for the future, many of the venue's long-time kitchen staff, servers, bartenders, and nightclub personnel will remain without work until the threat passes and Helsinki Hudson is able to reopen. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched on their behalf.
The campaign, called Help Support the Staff at Helsinki Hudson, uses the GoFundMe platform and is available at https://bit.ly/2Rlyezu
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert- Live Now!
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)