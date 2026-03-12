Helicline Fine Art to Showcase SHOWSTOPPERS Art Exhibit in Spring 2026

Helicline Fine Art will present Showstoppers: The Art of Stage and Screen, a rousing new exhibition celebrating nearly a century of performance through the vision of some of the 20th century's most influential artists and designers. On view March 12 through May 10, 2026, the exhibition features more than three dozen works capturing the spectacle, glamour, and cultural force of Broadway, film, dance, opera, and popular entertainment.

Spanning the 1920s through the 1990s, Showstoppers brings together costume and set design drawings, illustrations, sculptures, and paintings inspired by performance. The exhibition reveals how visual artists helped define unforgettable moments on Broadway, in Hollywood, and beyond. Works are available at HeliclineFineArt.com, artsy.net, and 1stDibs.com, with in-person viewings at the gallery's Midtown Manhattan space and private zoom presentations by appointment.

Represented productions include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, My Fair Lady, Funny Girl, Sweet Charity, West Side Story, The King and I, Bye Bye Birdie, The Wiz, Anything Goes, the Opéra de Paris, Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, Follies, and the legendary nightlife of Studio 54.

Artists featured in Showstoppers include celebrated American and European modernists alongside some of the most influential designers ever to work on stage and screen. Highlights include works by Boris Aronson, Cecil Beaton, Leon Bibel, William Gropper, Edith Head, Al Hirschfeld, Mervyn Jules, Hilary Knight, Gaston Lachaise, Bob Mackie, Jo Mielziner, Anton Refregier, Irene Sharaff, Yves Saint Laurent, Tony Walton, Miles White, and Richard Whorf -many of them Tony and Oscar Award–winning visionaries whose designs shaped entire eras of performance.

“Although I founded Helicline Fine Art in 2008, my lifelong professional passion has been leading a Times Square communications firm,” said Keith Sherman. “From the start of my career, I've worked in theatre, film, television, music, dance, and major cultural events. Some of the artists in this exhibition were friends - and even clients. These works are profoundly personal to me, and I believe they will resonate deeply with anyone who loves entertainment and the arts.”

Showstoppers reminds us that Great Performances do not vanish when the curtain falls. It lives on in the art that shaped it.

Beginning with Showstoppers, Helicline launches a new web site. It's the same address, HeliclineFineArt.com.