Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba & More Added to Cast of SOLOS

Tony winner Helen Mirren will star alongside Uzo Aduba ("Godspell" on Broadway), Academy Award-winners Morgan Freeman and Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie, and Constance Wu in "Solos," a new series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

"Solos" is a seven-part anthology series that is described as exploring the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual.

It will tell stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

The series will premiere later this year, according to Variety.

David Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and Laura Lancaster executive produce the project.

Helen Mirren has won international recognition for her work on stage, screen and television. For her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Audience" in 2015, she took home a Tony Award; she also played Elizabeth II in The Queen in 2006, for which she received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actress.

Uzo Aduba is best known for her Emmy-winning role on "Orange is the New Black." Her Broadway credits include "Godspell" and "Coram Boy."

Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman's Broadway credits include "The Country Girl," "The Gospel at Colonus," "The Mighty Gents," "Purlie," "The Dozens," and the Original Broadway Production of "Hello, Dolly!"

Anne Hathaway won an Academy Award for playing Fantine in the 2012 film adaptation of Boubil and Schoenberg's "Les Miserables."