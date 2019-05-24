Heather Ayers, Florrie Bagel, and More Complete Cast of Muny's FOOTLOOSE

Muny announced today its complete cast, design and production team for Footloose, the fifth show of its second century, July 18 - 24.

"The 80s are alive again as the town of Bomont prepares to take the Muny stage," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "This is an incredible company and team to give the show a vibrant and fresh life."

Joining the previously announced Jeremy Kushnier (Rev. Shaw Moore), Mason Reeves (Ren McCormack) and McKenzie Kurtz (Ariel Moore) are Heather Ayers (Vi Moore), Darlesia Cearcy (Ethel McCormack), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Lulu Warnicker), Aaron Kaburick (Wes Warnicker), Khailah Johnson (Rusty), Maggie Kuntz (Urleen), Katja Rivera Yanko (Wendy Jo), Andrew Alstat (Chuck Cranston), Eli Mayer (Willard Hewitt), Florrie Bagel (Betty Blast), Rebecca Young (Eleanor Dunbar), Patrick Blindauer (Coach Dunbar), Ben Nordstrom (Cowboy Bob) and Jerry Vogel (Principal Clark).

A burning, yearning ensemble completes this cast, including Maya Bowles, Francine Espiritu, Abbey Friedmann, Rohit Gopal, Kaylee Guzowski, Kennedy Holmes, Zachary Daniel Jones, Graham Keen, Kelly MacMillan, Lena Owens, Whit Reichert, Antonio Rodriguez, Jonathan Savage, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula, Christopher Tipps and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Footloose is directed by Christian Borle and choreographed by Jessica Hartman with music direction by Andrew Graham.

The production team leading Footloose includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Kelley Jordan. Production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Footloose features music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, stage adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie with an original screenplay by Dean Pitchford and additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.

Kick off your Sunday shoes with this 80s favorite! Based on the 1984 Academy Award-nominated blockbuster hit, Footloose shows how a little teenage rebellion and a love of music can open hearts and transform a town. Featuring chart-topping hits, including "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Holding Out for a Hero" and the Grammy-nominated title track "Footloose," this four-time Tony Award-nominated dancing-sensation will have the entire family burning and yearning to cut loose!

For more information visit: muny.org/footloose





