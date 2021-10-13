Havana Film Festival NY Returns To East Village, Opening & Closing Night Programs Announced

The 21st Havana Film Festival New York returns to theaters with a program that celebrates diversity and cultural expressions of Cuban and Ibero American voices.

HFFNY opens on Friday, November 5th with a red carpet event and the New York Premiere of the long-awaited Colombian film El Olvido Que Seremos (Memories of My Father), a Cohen Media release, directed by Oscar-winning director Fernando Trueba and starring Javier Cámara. Based on the eponymous novel, El Olvido Que Seremos, Trueba depicts the life of Héctor Abad Gómez, a renowned doctor and human rights activist who is torn between the love of his family and his political fight in violence-riddled Colombia. Following the screening will be an in-person Q&A with director Fernando Trueba. HFFNY's Opening Night is co-presented with NYU's King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center and Ideal Glass Studio (9 West 8th Street, NYC).

The Opening Night Party will feature Cuban piano phenom Dayramir González with special guest singer and artist Willard Morgan at Ideal Glass Studios, 9 W 8th St, New York. Of González, Carnegie Hall writes "This Afro-Cuban pianist, composer, and arranger is setting the Latin jazz world on fire in America."

Closing the Festival is the latest film by Spanish director Icíar Bollaín Maixabel, starring silver-screen mavericks Luis Tosar and Blanca Portillo. In 2000, Maixabel Lasa's husband, Juan María Jaúregui, was killed. Eleven years later, she receives a request: one of the men involved with Juan's murder wants to meet with her. Despite her reservations, Maixabel agrees to meet on the belief that, 'everyone deserves a second chance.' In attendance will be special guests from the film to give a Q&A following its screening. Closing Night is presented in partnership with NYU's King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center.

This year's full Festival program explores three trends in contemporary Ibero-American cinema. The first is cultural and social inclusion, especially in the context of immigration, reflected in both the stories of many of the films, as well as in the countries represented. Second is the symbiotic relationship between cinema, literature, and music seen through their creators. The third is the addressing of taboo topics including homosexuality in Latin American indigenous communities, as well as social alienation in young people. The Festival offers an intimate view into the multiple perspectives that make up the Ibero-American diaspora, fostering an environment for industry professionals, film lovers, and Latinos to enrich and expand their vision of Latino culture.

All Festival screenings take place at the Village East Cinema (181-189 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10003). The full schedule will be announced Friday, October 15.

Tickets can be purchased at www.HFFNY.com.