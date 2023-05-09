Harlem School Of The Arts to Present SKIN OF OUR TEETH This Month

On the heels of the Harlem School of the Arts Musical Theater Department's sold out performance of Matilda, the organization's Theater department will present Thornton Wilders' Pulitzer Prize winning play Skin of Our Teeth, under the supervision of theater department chair, Mercedes White. Performances will be held at the HSA Theater located at 649 St. Nicholas Avenue, from May 19 - May 21st. Tickets are FREE - visit Click Here

Ms. White decided to attack this challenging piece of theater because, she says, "There is more to this production than being the star of the show. It provides opportunity to showcase teamwork and I wanted the kids to know that. The more time I spent thinking about the play, the more I realized that it was the perfect play to do. I love to challenge the audience, to make them leave the theater talking about what they just saw and looking at the world a little bit different. That's always the goal and this play accomplishes that."

Thorton Wilder's Skin of Our Teeth is an allegorical piece -- a play within a play about an unusual family, the Antrobus', who survive three major, life changing events...by the skin of their teeth. A big play with deep meaning that might be thought too big for a group of young people, but these HSA students have absorbed the material and taken on the challenge like true professionals.

Like the Antrobus family, this HSA family has survived two monumental crisis -- the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement for social justice. And like the Artrobus', have shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, coming out on the other side with renewed commitment to continue to push forward.

The Harlem School of the Arts invites you to support the work of these young creatives and performing & visual arts organizations like HSA, where young people are allowed to stretch their creativity and are nurtured to become grounded individuals and tomorrow's leaders.

Performances of Skin of Our Teeth are on Friday, May 19th at 7:00pm; Saturday May 20th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Sunday, May 21st at 2:00pm. Tickets are FREE at Click Here.




