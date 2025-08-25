Hannah Solow to Make 'Mary's Chaperone' Debut in OH, MARY! Tonight

Solow will play 'Louise' for the first time tonight at 7:30.
Oh, Mary! understudy Hannah Solow will make her debut as Mary's Chaperone in the hit Broadway comedy tonight, August 25. Solow – who also covers Mary Todd Lincoln – will play 'Louise' for the first time tonight at 7:30, she confirmed on her Instagram Story. She is also scheduled to play Mary Todd Lincoln on September 9 and 10.
While Solow has been with the company since its opening, this marks her first time on as Mary's Chaperone after Bianca Leigh never missed a performance throughout her year-long run. The role is currently played by Jenn Harris.
The production currently stars Jinkx Monsoon as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kumail Nanjiani as Mary's Husband, Michael Urie as Mary's Teacher, and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant.
Written by Tony Award-winner Cole Escola, and directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.