Hannah Solow to Make 'Mary's Chaperone' Debut in OH, MARY! Tonight

Audio brought to you by:

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oh, Mary! understudy Hannah Solow will make her debut as Mary's Chaperone in the hit Broadway comedy tonight, August 25. Solow – who also covers Mary Todd Lincoln – will play 'Louise' for the first time tonight at 7:30, she confirmed on her Instagram Story. She is also scheduled to play Mary Todd Lincoln on September 9 and 10.

While Solow has been with the company since its opening, this marks her first time on as Mary's Chaperone after Bianca Leigh never missed a performance throughout her year-long run. The role is currently played by Jenn Harris.

The production currently stars Jinkx Monsoon as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kumail Nanjiani as Mary's Husband, Michael Urie as Mary's Teacher, and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant.