Halloween Comedy Game Show THE MOVIE QUIZ Announced at Caveat NYC

Do you like scary movies? Good! Because the livestreamed game show The Movie Quiz is coming back into the real world for another round of interactive trivia and puzzles on Saturday, October 30th at 7pm, this time focusing on spooky cinema.

Film buffs and horror hounds are invited to kick off Halloween Eve at Caveat by testing their horror knowledge in real time against a panel of guests including writer-director Jane Schoenbrun (We're All Going to the World's Fair, coming soon to theaters & HBO Max) and comedian Jon Bershad (Box Office Time Machine podcast).

Chris Mann-Nelson leads lively, silly film discussions while guiding teams through 34 challenging questions. As always, Chris will get hosting help from a ridiculous movie character, this time Billy the Puppet from the Saw franchise (played by comedian Yoni Lotan).

The event will also be livestreamed. Learn more at www.caveat.nyc/event/the-scary-movie-quiz-10-31-2021.

All attendees must show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Please consult caveat.nyc for full Covid policies.

CAVEAT is New York's speakeasy stage for playful, intelligent nightlife. Join us and go home a little smarter and a little drunker. Our founding team includes a recovering theoretical physicist and a renegade museum tour guide: that love for science and unconventional storytelling is at the heart of Caveat's booking philosophy. We regularly host comedy, science talks, storytelling, concerts, trivia competitions, live recorded podcasts, and special events that defy description... you'll have to come experience them for yourself!

"A nightly enticement of the intellect for the discerning nerd" - The New Yorker "A showcase for the funny side of intellectualism" - New York Magazine

THE MOVIE QUIZ is a pandemic-born labor of love that's part game show, part talk show with a dash of sketch comedy thrown in. Chris Mann-Nelson took his years of hosting trivia for NYC Trivia League and performing comedy and combined them into this unique Twitch program that lets the audience test their movie knowledge against each other and the comedians and filmmakers that stop by.