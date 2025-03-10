Hailee Kaleem Wright, John Cardoza and More to Join TADA! Youth Theater Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A galaxy of stars will be performing on March 10, 2025, to celebrate TADA! Youth Theater's 40th Anniversary Gala at the Edison Ballroom. Performances by Hailee Kaleem Wright, Broadway's Moulin Rouge and Six the Musical; Ricardo Zayas, TADA! alum and Broadway's Moulin Rouge and Hamilton; John Cardoza, and Subiya Mboya, TADA! alum, along with the TADA! Resident Youth Ensemble.

TADA! Youth Theater's 40th Anniversary Gala is an evening filled with celebration and song featuring cocktails, dinner, live auctions, and performances from 6 pm to 10 pm on March 10th. TADA! is honoring Lynn Ahrens, Award-winning Writer and Lyricist of Broadway Musicals, Film and Television, and Noah Galvin, Broadway, Film and Television actor, will host TADA!'s 40th Anniversary Gala.