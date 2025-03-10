HOW WE FALL Will Have Staged Reading at the Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How We Fall, written by Jac Ford and directed by Emma Shafer will have a staged reading at The Tank on Friday, March 21. This turbulent play will be featured as part of The Tank's Moonlight Series.

How We Fall centers around a group of college friends who are gathered for a weekend of beach time reconnecting. What starts off as well-intentioned fun quickly unravels when long-held secrets come to the surface; secrets that threaten to not only change how these friends see themselves but each other, forever. How We Fall explores how relationships change, or don't, over time and whether or not we should hold on.

Featuring Tanaka Maria, Ray Maxwell, Lydia Newman, Jack Gereski, and Christian O'Neill. Directed by Emma Shafer and stage managed by Caitland (Caky) Winsett. Presented by Jac Ford, in association with The Tank.

Thanks to a grant from the Virginia Club of New York, this reading will feature an almost entire company of University of Virginia (UVA) alumni. A key purpose of this staged production is to promote the work of recent UVA alumni and bring them together with theater professionals in New York - all through new play development! This reading will be presented with scripts in hand and minimal staging.

Jac Ford (she/her) is a New York based writer, actor, and producer. As a writer, her work fosters and interrogates community in order to help people see that they are not alone. Her plays have been developed at The Workshop Theater (T Club), The Tank (How We Fall), NY Summerfest (tango of a crumbling wall), Kervigo Ensemble Theater (T Club, How We Fall). Producing Credits include: Romeo/Juliet (Off-Broadway @ Metro Baptist), tango of a crumbling wall (NY Summerfest), How We Fall (The Tank), Kervigo Ensemble Theater 2020-21 & 2021-22 Seasons. Find her at @jacmford and jac-ford.com