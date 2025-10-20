 tracker
HOW EMBARRASSING IS JESUS? Comes to Union Hall

The performance is on Thursday, November 6th, 7:00 p.m. at Union Hall.

How Embarrassing Is Jesus? is a standup-flavored fifty minutes in which idiot journalist Lauren Duca investigates the meaning of life just as soon as she can look through the crowd to see if her parents are there.

After going viral for publishing "Donald Trump is Gaslighting America" to Teen Vogue, Duca was profiled in The New York Times and canceled by Buzzfeed before running off to the mountains to join a psychedelic cult, where she was saved by a rainbow alien praying mantis named Jesus, and this show has to ask, "How weird is that?"

An exploration of internet culture and "God" that could only be created by someone who has been completely destroyed, this trippy comedy goes beyond the religious and political to create a down-to-Earth conversation about the expansion of consciousness and the way we pay attention.

