HOME: Reimagining Interiority, A YoungArts Spring Exhibition Takes Place in April

YoungArts, the national foundation for the advancement of artists, presents Home: Reimagining Interiority, a new group exhibition that explores the significant ways Black visual narratives respond to the dynamic cultural, political, social, economic and intimate changes that have forced us to (re)interrogate previous conceptions of Blackness and home.

Featuring photographic and text-based artwork created against the backdrop of the pandemic, the artists, 19 YoungArts award winners across disciplines and generations, draw the viewer in to show the intimate and personal impact of larger social and political events that we are only beginning to understand. Co-curated by Dr. Joan Morgan and Dr. Deborah Willis, both directors at the NYU Institute of African American Affairs, Center for Black Visual Culture, the exhibition will be on view in the YoungArts Gallery in Miami from April 7 through August 1, 2022 and will then travel to The Department of Photography & Imaging, Tisch Gallery at NYU, where it will be on view throughout the fall 2022 semester. The first view on Thursday, April 7, 6-8:30 PM at YoungArts is free and open to the public with RSVP.



"The past two years have given us all so much to think about and process as we have been forced to renegotiate and navigate our relationship with the idea of 'home' and identity. Working with these artists, and seeing how they have come to understand their sense of self and home during these times has been an amazing experience," said curators Dr. Willis and Dr. Morgan.

"YoungArts is proud to be partnering with the NYU Institute of African American Affairs and the extraordinary Dr. Willis and Dr. Morgan to present this exhibition, which highlights the work of YoungArts award winners spanning the past 16 years. We are delighted that this will be the first YoungArts exhibition to travel to New York, paving the way for this important artistic collaboration to reach a wider audience," said Lauren Snelling, YoungArts Artistic Director.



Featured artists are Nina Osoria Ahmadi (2019 Visual Arts & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts), Priscilla Aleman (2009 Visual Arts & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts), Daveed Baptiste (2016 Photography & Visual Arts), Catherine Camargo (2017 Visual Arts), Eli Dreyfuss (2016 Photography), Glenn Espinosa (2016 Visual Arts), Phylicia Ghee (2006 Photography), Svet Jacqueline (2010 Photography), Carlos Hernandez (2019 Photography), Kayla Hunt (2018 Writing), Jessica Kim (2022 Writing), Ava Kinsey (2004 Writing & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts), Dez Levier (2022 Writing), Coralina Rodriguez Meyer (2020 Visual Arts), Ackeem Salmon (2016 Photography & 2017 Visual Arts), Saint Samuel (2022 Photography), Cornelius Tulloch (2016 Design Arts & Visual Arts & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts), Triniti Wade (2018 Writing), and Nadia Wolff (2016 Design Arts & Visual Arts & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts).

