HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Returns This Week With NIGHT TIDE
Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST returns this Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with host segments and special guests. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!
This week, the Horrorfest team brings you 1961's "Night Tide," directed by Curtis Harrington and starring Dennis Hopper. Tune in to the Horrorfest Twitch stream at 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday, July 29th for a breathtaking tale of two star-crossed lovers, as we take in the summer's most dangerous seaside attractions, Budding Romance, Salacious Suspense, and Carousels! Wednesday's show features special guest Lance Rumowicz (MistareFusion) along with new sketches and characters from the Horrorfest scream team, Hoff Matthews, Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend).
Show Link: https://www.twitch.tv/hoffmatthews/
Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1612092428971864/
