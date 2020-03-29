HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Episode of RIVERDALE Delayed

The next musical episode of Riverdale has been delayed. The episode was originally set to air on April 8th. The episode, titled Wicked Little Town, has been revealed to be centered around the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The #Riverdale musical episode "Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town" has been delayed for the time being and will not be airing in April 8th. It is unknown when the episode (4x17) will be airing. pic.twitter.com/2PbOtYUHzE - Riverdale (@RiverdaleEPS) March 25, 2020

The official episode description reads: "After the previous debacles of Carrie and Heathers, Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High's tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal - by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters' inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden "showmance" begins to blossom..."

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.





