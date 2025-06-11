HAVEN Boxing and Danse Theatre Surreality Host Staying Strong Sundays: Boxing & Art

The event is on Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 12noon-1pm EDT.
HAVEN Boxing and local dance company Danse Theatre Surreality present Staying Strong Sundays: Boxing & Art, a FREE boxing therapy workshop and short performance of Shadowboxing in Blue on Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 12noon-1pm EDT at HAVEN Boxing, 65 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206.
Shadowboxing in Blue is an innovative, multidimensional project weaving dance, music, and boxing. This collaboration between dancers, boxers, and musicians explores an individual facing inner adversaries at different life stages. With the goal of fostering diversity, both in casting and artistic expression, the project seeks to deliver a powerful message that challenges norms and redefines the intersection of art, sports, and self-healing. Welcome to Staying Strong Sundays, where we invite community organizations and individuals to share resources, take a workshop, and enjoy a performance. Don't forget to wear clothes you feel comfortable moving in for the workshop!
Direction: Lauren Hlubny
Composition: Caitlin Cawley, Lauren Hlubny, and The Musicians
Assistant Direction: Kyra Hauck
Music Direction: Caitlin Cawley
Marketing: Minerva Johnson
Photographer: Lisabel Leon
HAVEN BOXING: Gaby "Gabalanche" Machuca & Andrea Fiorella Martinez
The series concludes on August 3, 2025 from 12noon-1pm EDT at HAVEN Boxing, 65 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206.
Videos