HAVEN Boxing and Danse Theatre Surreality Host Staying Strong Sundays: Boxing & Art

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HAVEN Boxing and local dance company Danse Theatre Surreality present Staying Strong Sundays: Boxing & Art, a FREE boxing therapy workshop and short performance of Shadowboxing in Blue on Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 12noon-1pm EDT at HAVEN Boxing, 65 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206.

Shadowboxing in Blue is an innovative, multidimensional project weaving dance, music, and boxing. This collaboration between dancers, boxers, and musicians explores an individual facing inner adversaries at different life stages. With the goal of fostering diversity, both in casting and artistic expression, the project seeks to deliver a powerful message that challenges norms and redefines the intersection of art, sports, and self-healing. Welcome to Staying Strong Sundays, where we invite community organizations and individuals to share resources, take a workshop, and enjoy a performance. Don't forget to wear clothes you feel comfortable moving in for the workshop!

Direction: Lauren Hlubny

Composition: Caitlin Cawley, Lauren Hlubny, and The Musicians

Assistant Direction: Kyra Hauck

Music Direction: Caitlin Cawley

Marketing: Minerva Johnson

Photographer: Lisabel Leon

HAVEN BOXING: Gaby "Gabalanche" Machuca & Andrea Fiorella Martinez