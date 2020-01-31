HARRIET Celebrates Black History Month With Free Screenings

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of HARRIET in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11. The film depicts the life of one of history's most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. For her work as the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards®, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.

Erivo leads an incredible supporting cast of Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express, Broadway's Hamilton), Joe Alwyn (Mary Queen of Scots, The Favourite), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) Vodie Curtis Hall ("For the People," Romeo & Juliet), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America, Saints and Sinners). Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou, Black Nativity,) directs and co-writes the script with producer Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans, Ali). HARRIET is also produced by Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, THE SISTERHOOD of the Traveling Pants) and Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right, Beasts of No Nation).

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Erivo) ventures back INTO DANGEROUS TERRITORY on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Odom Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Monáe), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation.

Free Screenings will be offered at these theatre locations:

Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX New York Regal Galleria Mall New York Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX Los Angeles Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX Los Angeles Regal Cantera & RPX Chicago Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX Philadelphia Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose Regal FOX Run & RPX Boston (Manchester) Regal Majestic &IMAX Washington, DC (Hagerstown) Regal Potomac Yard Washington, DC (Hagerstown) Regal Arbor Place & IMAX Atlanta Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX Houston Regal Auburn-Washington Seattle-Tacoma Regal Park Place & RPX Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Regal Oakwood Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX Denver Regal Richmond Town Square Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto Regal Movies On TV Portland, OR Regal Brier Creek Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX Charlotte Regal UA Snowden Square Baltimore Regal Rancho Del Rey San Diego Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX Nashville Regal Live Oak & RPX San Antonio Regal Hollywood & RPX Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville- Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce Regal Aliante & IMAX Las Vegas Regal Manor Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York Regal Macarthur Center & RPX Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX Oklahoma City Regal UA Cottonwood Albuquerque-Santa Fe Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem Regal Arbor @ Great Hills Austin Regal River City Marketplace Jacksonville Regal Transit Center & IMAX Buffalo Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX Fresno-Visalia Regal McCain Mall & RPX Little Rock-Pine Bluff Regal Commonwealth & IMAX Richmond-Petersburg Regal Colonie Center & RPX Albany-Schenectady-Troy Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX Knoxville Regal Belltower & ScreenX Ft. Myers-Naples Regal River Ridge Roanoke-Lynchburg Regal Warren East Wichita-Hutchinson Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX Columbia, SC Regal Swamp Fox Myrtle Beach-Florence Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX Augusta-Aiken Regal Salisbury & RPX Salisbury Regal Stonefield & IMAX Charlottesville





