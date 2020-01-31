HARRIET Celebrates Black History Month With Free Screenings
In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of HARRIET in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11. The film depicts the life of one of history's most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. For her work as the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards®, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.
Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.
Erivo leads an incredible supporting cast of Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express, Broadway's Hamilton), Joe Alwyn (Mary Queen of Scots, The Favourite), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) Vodie Curtis Hall ("For the People," Romeo & Juliet), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America, Saints and Sinners). Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou, Black Nativity,) directs and co-writes the script with producer Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans, Ali). HARRIET is also produced by Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, THE SISTERHOOD of the Traveling Pants) and Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right, Beasts of No Nation).
Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Erivo) ventures back INTO DANGEROUS TERRITORY on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Odom Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Monáe), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation.
Free Screenings will be offered at these theatre locations:
|
Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX
|
New York
|
Regal Galleria Mall
|
New York
|
Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX
|
Los Angeles
|
Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX
|
Los Angeles
|
Regal Cantera & RPX
|
Chicago
|
Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX
|
Philadelphia
|
Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX
|
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
|
Regal FOX Run & RPX
|
Boston (Manchester)
|
Regal Majestic &IMAX
|
Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
|
Regal Potomac Yard
|
Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
|
Regal Arbor Place & IMAX
|
Atlanta
|
Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX
|
Houston
|
Regal Auburn-Washington
|
Seattle-Tacoma
|
Regal Park Place & RPX
|
Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)
|
Regal Oakwood
|
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
|
Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX
|
Denver
|
Regal Richmond Town Square
|
Cleveland-Akron (Canton)
|
Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX
|
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
|
Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX
|
Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto
|
Regal Movies On TV
|
Portland, OR
|
Regal Brier Creek
|
Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)
|
Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX
|
Charlotte
|
Regal UA Snowden Square
|
Baltimore
|
Regal Rancho Del Rey
|
San Diego
|
Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX
|
Nashville
|
Regal Live Oak & RPX
|
San Antonio
|
Regal Hollywood & RPX
|
Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-
|
Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX
|
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce
|
Regal Aliante & IMAX
|
Las Vegas
|
Regal Manor
|
Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York
|
Regal Macarthur Center & RPX
|
Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News
|
Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX
|
Oklahoma City
|
Regal UA Cottonwood
|
Albuquerque-Santa Fe
|
Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX
|
Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem
|
Regal Arbor @ Great Hills
|
Austin
|
Regal River City Marketplace
|
Jacksonville
|
Regal Transit Center & IMAX
|
Buffalo
|
Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX
|
Fresno-Visalia
|
Regal McCain Mall & RPX
|
Little Rock-Pine Bluff
|
Regal Commonwealth & IMAX
|
Richmond-Petersburg
|
Regal Colonie Center & RPX
|
Albany-Schenectady-Troy
|
Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX
|
Knoxville
|
Regal Belltower & ScreenX
|
Ft. Myers-Naples
|
Regal River Ridge
|
Roanoke-Lynchburg
|
Regal Warren East
|
Wichita-Hutchinson
|
Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX
|
Columbia, SC
|
Regal Swamp Fox
|
Myrtle Beach-Florence
|
Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX
|
Augusta-Aiken
|
Regal Salisbury & RPX
|
Salisbury
|
Regal Stonefield & IMAX
|
Charlottesville