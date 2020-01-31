HARRIET Celebrates Black History Month With Free Screenings

HARRIET Celebrates Black History Month With Free Screenings

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer free screenings of HARRIET in 50 theatres around the United States on Tuesday, February 4, and Tuesday, February 11. The film depicts the life of one of history's most courageous African American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time. For her work as the titular role of Harriet, Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for two Academy Awards®, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo here.

Erivo leads an incredible supporting cast of Tony Award® winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express, Broadway's Hamilton), Joe Alwyn (Mary Queen of Scots, The Favourite), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight) Vodie Curtis Hall ("For the People," Romeo & Juliet), and Vanessa Bell Calloway (Coming to America, Saints and Sinners). Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou, Black Nativity,) directs and co-writes the script with producer Gregory Allen Howard (Remember the Titans, Ali). HARRIET is also produced by Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, THE SISTERHOOD of the Traveling Pants) and Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right, Beasts of No Nation).

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Erivo) ventures back INTO DANGEROUS TERRITORY on a mission to lead others to freedom. With allies like abolitionist William Still (Odom Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Monáe), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad. Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation.

Free Screenings will be offered at these theatre locations:

Regal New Roc 4DX, IMAX & RPX

New York

Regal Galleria Mall

New York

Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX

Los Angeles

Regal Edwards Aliso Viejo & IMAX

Los Angeles

Regal Cantera & RPX

Chicago

Regal UA Riverview Plaza IMAX & RPX

Philadelphia

Regal Hacienda Crossings ScreenX, IMAX & RPX

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

Regal FOX Run & RPX

Boston (Manchester)

Regal Majestic &IMAX

Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Potomac Yard

Washington, DC (Hagerstown)

Regal Arbor Place & IMAX

Atlanta

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX

Houston

Regal Auburn-Washington

Seattle-Tacoma

Regal Park Place & RPX

Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota)

Regal Oakwood

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX & RPX

Denver

Regal Richmond Town Square

Cleveland-Akron (Canton)

Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Regal Stockton City Center & IMAX

Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto

Regal Movies On TV

Portland, OR

Regal Brier Creek

Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville)

Regal Stonecrest At Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX

Charlotte

Regal UA Snowden Square

Baltimore

Regal Rancho Del Rey

San Diego

Regal Hollywood ScreenX & RPX

Nashville

Regal Live Oak & RPX

San Antonio

Regal Hollywood & RPX

Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-

Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX

West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce

Regal Aliante & IMAX

Las Vegas

Regal Manor

Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York

Regal Macarthur Center & RPX

Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News

Regal Warren Moore 4DX & IMAX

Oklahoma City

Regal UA Cottonwood

Albuquerque-Santa Fe

Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX

Greensboro-High Point-W.Salem

Regal Arbor @ Great Hills

Austin

Regal River City Marketplace

Jacksonville

Regal Transit Center & IMAX

Buffalo

Regal Edwards Fresno 4DX & IMAX

Fresno-Visalia

Regal McCain Mall & RPX

Little Rock-Pine Bluff

Regal Commonwealth & IMAX

Richmond-Petersburg

Regal Colonie Center & RPX

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Regal Pinnacle ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX

Knoxville

Regal Belltower & ScreenX

Ft. Myers-Naples

Regal River Ridge

Roanoke-Lynchburg

Regal Warren East

Wichita-Hutchinson

Regal Sandhill IMAX & RPX

Columbia, SC

Regal Swamp Fox

Myrtle Beach-Florence

Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX

Augusta-Aiken

Regal Salisbury & RPX

Salisbury

Regal Stonefield & IMAX

Charlottesville



