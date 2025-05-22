HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN JR. Is Now Available for Licensing

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced that the musical Hans Christian Andersen JR. is now is available for licensing. Adapted from the musical Hans Christian Andersen, Hans Christian Andersen JR. has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Where's Charley, The Most Happy Fella, Greenwillow) with a book and additional lyrics by Timothy Allen McDonald (Between the Lines, Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach).

Originally a musical film that premiered in 1952 starring Danny Kaye, Hans Christian Andersen was nominated for six Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, and for the American Film Institute’s list of “Greatest Movie Musicals”.

Hans Christian Andersen JR. tells the story of 13-year-old Hans, a boy who struggles with reading and writing but discovers a remarkable gift for storytelling. Narrators Crantz and Guilder guide us through the world and fairytales of Hans Christian Andersen, including “The Little Mermaid,” “Thumbelina,” and “The Ugly Duckling”. A misfit in a new city, Christian escapes his troubles through his stories. When his storytelling catches the attention of his teacher and even royalty, Christian realizes he has a special gift to share with the world.

Featuring adored Frank Loesser songs such as "I'm Hans Christian Andersen," "Thumbelina," and "Anywhere I Wander,” Hans Christian Andersen JR. is a classic refurbished for a new generation.

“Hans Christian Andersen is a show that has delighted audiences around the world for decades. This Broadway Junior adaptation takes the beloved score, which is both fun and funny, and weaves it into a brand new story that embraces the themes of the original film while skillfully updating the show for a group young performers. We were all thrilled with the pilot productions as were the teachers and parents, and especially the students who performed in the show. It is a special privilege to bring Frank Loesser’s brilliance to a whole new generation of theater fans,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI.

Hans Christian Andersen JR. has been adapted for performance by students under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald of iTheatrics. Three different musical numbers from Hans Christian Andersen JR. were performed at the 2024 Junior Theatre Festivals in their annual New Works Showcase in Atlanta, GA and Sacramento, CA.

Timothy Allen McDonald remarked, "While researching the show, I learned many scholars believe Hans Christian Andersen was dyslexic. I am too—which made me wonder: how did the man behind The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, and The Snow Queen (the inspiration for Disney’s Frozen) overcome dyslexia to become one of the world’s most beloved storytellers? That question became both muse and motivation.

Along with tunes from the classic Danny Kaye film, I had access to the full Frank Loesser song catalogue. I included one of his earliest works and a gem from Pleasures and Palaces—his final musical. Let’s be honest, it’s not every day you get to write a new Frank Loesser musical. I’m honored that Frank’s widow, the fabulous Jo Loesser, and their daughter Emily trusted me to reimagine it."

“Our family is delighted that these magical Frank Loesser songs will continue to captivate the next generation of theatre enthusiasts. Timothy Allen McDonald has beautifully woven these musical gems into an uplifting story that dances from first note to final bow,” shared Emily Loesser Stephenson.

Licensing and additional information can is available on the MTI website here.

