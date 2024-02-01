HANDEL: MADE IN AMERICA Premiers At The Met On February 15 & 16

George Frideric Handel's music spread across boundaries of genre and social class, making his operas, oratorios, and instrumental works.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

On February 15 and 16, the world premiere of Click Here will be performed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

George Frideric Handel's music spread across boundaries of genre and social class, making his operas, oratorios, and instrumental works wildly popular with the British masses. But Handel rose to fame atop the burgeoning British Empire, history's most influential global superpower, and in Georgian England, the same trading companies that underwrote arts and culture turned their profits from the trade of exotic goods and, most notably, enslaved people.

 

Through the lens of Handel's life and works, and The Met's British Galleries, musician and storyteller Terrance McKnight (WQXR) leads an intimate and revealing journey about art, power, history, and family, weaving his own history as a young African-American man inspired by classical music with the story of Handel's world — and the money, power, and people that moved and were moved by it.

 

Director Pat Eakin Young (La Celestina at The Met), conductor Malcolm J. Merriweather (The Ballad of the Brown King at The Met), and famed Handel scholar Ellen Harris complement a cast of star opera singers: soprano Latonia Moore, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, tenor Noah Stewart, and bass-baritone Davóne Tines.

Click Here

Thursday, February 15 and Friday, February 16, 7 p.m.

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, The Met Fifth Avenue




RELATED STORIES

1
Lana Parilla and Carlos Gomez to Lead ONE OF THE GOOD ONES Photo
Lana Parilla and Carlos Gomez to Lead ONE OF THE GOOD ONES

The cast has been revealed for the world premiere of Gloria Calderón Kellett’s One of the Good Ones at Pasadena Playhouse. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Lesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Readings Photo
Lesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Readings

Radio Galaxy, a new play by Michele Aldin Kushner, will be performed at invitation-only readings on Friday, February 2 at 11:00am and 2:00pm at the New York Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

3
Video: Watch Frankie Grande Perform I Drove All Night From TITANÍQUE Photo
Video: Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE

Frankie Grande performed ​​Celine Dion’s “I Drove All Night” from the hit off-Broadway show Titaníque on Tamron Hall this morning. Grande plays the role of Victor Garber in the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, is enjoying an extended run. Watch the video!

4
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

In this video, watch as we take you to the opening night red carpet for Days of Wine and Roses with special guests Vanessa Williams, Donna Murphy, Victoria Clark, Bernadette Peters, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Lesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Industry ReadingsLesli Margherita to Join Tony Danza & More in RADIO GALAXY Industry Readings
Sara Bareilles, Chelsea Clinton & More to Join Vineyard Theatre 2024 Gala Honoring Jesse Tyler FergusonSara Bareilles, Chelsea Clinton & More to Join Vineyard Theatre 2024 Gala Honoring Jesse Tyler Ferguson
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sets 2024 House Pride NightsHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sets 2024 House Pride Nights
Video: Neil Patrick Harris Talks Directing TICK, TICK...BOOM!Video: Neil Patrick Harris Talks Directing TICK, TICK...BOOM!

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You