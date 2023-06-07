HAMLET at Shakespeare in the Park Cancels Previews Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC

The Public Theater's upcoming production of Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet has canceled its first two previews due to the bad air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

Hamlet, which was set to have its first performance tomorrow, June 8, also canceled today's rehearsal in the park.

Jana Zschoche, a spokesperson for The Public Theater told Patch: "The Public is closely monitoring the air quality situation and taking appropriate actions to ensure the health and safety of its staff, artists, and audiences."

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Hamlet will have an extended run of nine weeks, running at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park through Sunday, August 6 with an official opening on Wednesday, June 28.

To increase access to Free Shakespeare in the Park tickets for all New Yorkers, free tickets are distributed in a variety of ways across all five boroughs. Free tickets to Hamlet may be acquired on the day of the performance in person at The Delacorte Theater, in person at a borough distribution site, via an in-person lottery in the lobby of The Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street, or through a digital lottery via the TodayTix mobile app. All tickets are subject to availability. More details, including the schedule of borough ticket distributions, can be found at thepublic.nyc/FSITP-Tix.

The complete cast of Hamlet includes Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet), Mikhail Calliste (Player), Liam Craig (Understudy), Brandon Gill (Guildenstern/Opening Vocalist), Safiya Harris (Gentlewoman/Ensemble), Lauryn Hayes (Player), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Osric/Priest), Greg Hildreth (Gravedigger), LaWanda Hopkins (Player), Jaylon Jamal (Ensemble), Trí Lê (Barnardo/Ensemble), Colby Lewis (First Player/Opening Vocalist), Cornelius McMoyler (Gravedigger’s Assistant/Ensemble), Warner Miller (Horatio), Daniel Pearce (Polonius), Solea Pfeiffer (Ophelia), Nick Rehberger (Laertes), Laughton Royce (Messenger/Ensemble), Lance Alexander Smith (Marcellus/Opening Vocalist/Ensemble), John Douglas Thompson (Claudius), Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude), Myxolydia Tyler (Understudy), William Oliver Watkins (Understudy), Lark White (Sailor/Ensemble), Mitchell Winter (Rosencrantz), and Bryce Michael Wood (Understudy).