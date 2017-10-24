HAMILTON's Mandy Gonzalez Makes Cafe Carlyle Debut This Evening

The sensational Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights, Madam Secretary) brings her sultry sophistication to Café Carlyle in her debut show, Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless!, tonight, October 24, through November 4.

The unmatched power and grace of Mandy's signature style turns new songs into instant classics and makes classics new again. Join Mandy for a unique preview of her brilliant debut album, with songs to make you laugh, cry and fall in love again. It's an unforgettable evening of elegance, romance and celebration you won't want to end and don't want to miss.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $80 per person / Bar Seating: $55 / Premium Seating: $130. Weekend pricing begins at $95 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $145. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with thE Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

