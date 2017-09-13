HAMILTON's Christopher Jackson to Perform During EMMY's 'In Memoriam' Segment

Top television talent have been added to the list of presenters for the 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY® AWARDS, to be broadcast LIVE from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM live PT) on the CBS Television Network. In addition, it was announced that Tony Award winner Christopher Jackson (HAMILTON) will perform a touching In Memoriam tribute during the show.

The added presenters include Iain Armitage, Alexis Bledel, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Carol Burnett, Dave Chappelle, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Mark Feuerstein, Jane Fonda, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Hardwick, Zoë Kravitz, Norman Lear, LL COOL J, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatiana Maslany, Melissa McCarthy, Seth MacFarlane, Gerald McRaney, Seth Meyers, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kaitlin Olson, Dolly Parton, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Piven, Issa Rae, Craig Robinson, Gina Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose, Emmy Rossum, Adam Scott, Lily Tomlin, Cicely Tyson, Gabrielle Union, BD Wong and Shailene Woodley.

As previously announced, Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Alec Baldwin, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Edie Falco, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Parsons, Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Scott, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon will also appear as presenters on the show.

Emmy Award winner Stephen Colbert, the multi-talented host of THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, is set to host, marking his first time as master of ceremonies for the event.

The 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by White Cherry Entertainment. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers, Weiss is director and Chris Licht, executive producer of THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, is a producer.

